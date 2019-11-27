SALINA—The Swedes women's basketball team faced Kansas Wesleyan in the first installment of the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown. Bethany fell in the contest 79-52.

After taking the lead right off, the Coyotes were able to match the Swedes basket for basket, keeping Bethany at bay throughout the first part of the first quarter. However, Kansas Wesleyan went on a 16-4 run over the last five minutes of the first quarter to take a 14-point lead. During the second quarter, the Swedes were able stay with KWU for the first part of the second quarter but again the Coyotes were able to go on a run in the final minutes of the half. This time the run was 13-2, taking a 45-17 advantage into the break. Bethany scored six quick points coming out of the half before going on to cut the Coyote lead down to 20. However, again KWU was able to go on a small run to extend their lead to 30 points. Bethany was able to net three free throws on at the end of the third quarter to cut the lead down to 27 points. The Swedes started out strong in the first part fourth quarter, but at this point, the Coyote lead was too great. Bethany was unable to make up that deficit in the final minutes of the game, falling in the contest, 79-52.

A pair of Swedes led the team with double-digit points. Vasha Moore, sophomore forward, had 14 points while Hannah Ferguson, sophomore center, added 10 points to the mix. Halei Wortham, junior guard, added three assists to the offense. Lauren Welsch, junior guard, led things with nine rebounds and had two steals along with Autumn Garrett, freshman guard. Ferguson also had two blocks on the day. As a team, the Swedes pulled down 29 rebounds and shot 35.1 percent from the field.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes return to play on Monday, Dec. 2 when they travel to Wichita to face Friends University. This KCAC contest is set to begin at 6 p.m.