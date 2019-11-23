Andover Central is heading back to the Class 4A State Championship Game against Bishop Miege. It's a rematch of the last time Andover Central went to the title game.

MCPHERSON, KANSAS — Four years ago Jake Taylor was able to experience what being on the field at a state championship felt like. That was eighth grade. He was a ball boy for the 2015 Andover Central team who lost in the Bishop Miege. This time because of a huge defensive stand by the Andover Central defense, he’ll get to experience what It is like as a player.

The Bullpups had drove down the field in nine plays but the Jaguars stood tall. Jake Taylor, who had been out with an injury came up most when it mattered. His knocked down of a fourth and goal play sealed the game.

“I’ve always dreamt of this moment of making the game winning play,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s play forced McPherson to turn it over on downs and lead to the kneel down to run out the clock. Andover Central beat McPherson 7-0 to advance to their second state championship in school history. They did it in many ways besides just their offense as they’ve done all season.

The game’s only score came when junior Kyren Parrott picked up a loose ball and sprinted into the end zone to put the Jaguars up 7-0 with 11:40 to go in the second quarter.

“Special teams and everyone came up big tonight,” Andover Central head coach Derek Tuttle said. “From Horn’s kick that flipped the field to everyone just stepping up today.”

They would not have to score again.

“It’s like we were on a new level,” Parrott said. “We’re all about the communication and it was big tonight.”

MCPHERSON, KANSAS – Four years ago Jake Taylor was able to experience what be-ing on the field at a state championship felt like. That was eighth grade. He was a ball boy for the 2015 Andover Central team who lost in the Bishop Miege. This time because of a huge defensive stand by the Andover Central defense, he’ll get to experience what It is like as a player.

The Bullpups had drove down the field in nine plays but the Jaguars stood tall. Jake Taylor, who had been out with an injury came up most when it mattered. His knocked down of a fourth and goal play sealed the game.

“I’ve always dreamt of this moment of making the game winning play,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s play forced McPherson to turn it over on downs and lead to the kneel down to run out the clock. Andover Central beat McPherson 7-0 to advance to their second state championship in school history. They did it in many ways besides just their offense as they’ve done all season.

The game’s only score came when junior Kyren Parrott picked up a loose ball and sprinted into the end zone to put the Jaguars up 7-0 with 11:40 to go in the second quar-ter.

“Special teams and everyone came up big tonight,” Andover Central head coach Derek Tuttle said. “From Horn’s kick that flipped the field to everyone just stepping up today.”

They would not have to score again.

“It’s like we were on a new level,” Parrott said. “We’re all about the communication and it was big tonight.”

An explosive McPherson offense had come in averaging 39.9 points per game were shut out. It is the first time McPherson has been shut out since Sept. 2017, against Maize South (9-0). It is also the first shut out for Andover Central since Sept. 20, 2013, a 34-0 win over Goddard. It is their first playoff shutout since 2002 when Andover Central shut out El Dorado 21-0.

“I guard our receivers every day in practice,” Taylor said. “It got me ready for to-night.”

Andover Central’s offense never found any rhythm until late but it did not matter, the Jaguars defense was stout all game long. They gave up two big drives that both resulted in stands at the end. The one before halftime was intercepted by Kaden Wilson and then Jake Taylor made the crucial stop on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

“Our coaches do a good job of making us watch film and getting us prepared every week,” Bell said. “They did a great job of preparing us and getting in the right situations to get the job done.”

The Jaguar’s offense struggled to move the ball, going 0-of-6 on third down in the first half, finishing 2-of-10 overall. The offense forced the defense to be on the field for a majority of the game as McPherson ran 76 plays to Central’s 44. Andover Central managed only four first downs on the evening.

It didn’t matter. Time and time again, the defense came up when it mattered. The bend don’t break method worked for the Jaguars on Friday night. They held McPherson to 6-of-22 on third downs (27.2 percent).

“All of the credit goes to the kids,” Tuttle said. “They train really hard and they believe in what the coaches and I have been trying to teach.”

The defense forced two turnovers and always appeared to be at the most opportune time. The fumble which led to the only score of the game and Wilson’s interception to end the first half was crucial.

The Jaguars did get some momentum going on their final drive of the game. They hit a big pass over the middle with Shomari Parnell finding Xavier Bell for the 16-yard pass play, putting the Jaguars into solid field position with just over five minutes remaining.

Without kicker Blake Robison, the Jaguars were forced to play a little out of their wheelhouse, eventually going for it on fourth down and turning it over on a knocked down pass at the goal line.

This is where McPherson decided they did not want to give the ball back and were going to risk everything.

Jakob Feil started it out with a big break down the right sideline. On a big third down play, Kaleb Hoppes’ pass landed on top of Aaron Powell through a crowd of Jaguar de-fenders, giving the Bullpups a first down with 3:11 remaining.

First, it was Ashton Barkdull who stuffed Hoppes for only a yard gain. On second down, a pack of Jaguars stopped Hoppes for a yard loss, forcing a third down.

McPherson would be their own enemy with an illegal formation on a third down and the rush was too much for Hoppes as he just threw it at the feet, bringing up a big fourth down.

That’s where Taylor came up big.

“The guy I went inside and another guy came out to me” Taylor said. “We made that switch and I helped make that play.”

The Jaguars will get the unenviable task of having to play Bishop Miege on Saturday at Hummer Park in Topeka. For now, they will just appreciate this win and everything they have done this season.

“It felt good knowing everything this year, the last four years worked for we are where finally want to be,” Parnell said. “Now, we have to go take care of business in next Saturday.”

ANDO. CENT. 0 7 0 0 - 7

MCPHERSON 0 0 0 0 - 0

2Q 11:40 AC -- 20-yard punt return for a touchdown by Kyren Parrott (kick is good).

LEADERS

Rushing

McPherson – Feil 21-96, Hoppes 10-28, Ramey 3-5, Powell 2-(-1), Team 1-(-15)

Andover Central – Parnell 11-32, Herrmann 7-9, Rees 5-3, Team 4-(-4).

Passing

McPherson – Hoppes 14-39-1-108.

Andover Central – Parnell 7-17-1-43.

Receiving

McPherson – Powell 11-82, Feil 1-13, Buckbee 1-8, Clarke 1-5.

Andover Central – X. Bell 5-33, Kohman 1-9, J. Bell 1-1.

Team Stats

Attempts-Rush Yards: MHS 37-115; AC 27-40

Passing Yards: MHS 108; AC 43

Comp-att-int: MHS 14-39-1; AC 7-17-1

Total Yards: MHS 223; AC 83

Punts-AVG: MHS 9-31.1; AC 9-36.0

Fumbles-lost: MHS 4-1; AC 0-0

Penalty-yards: MHS 3-40; AC 3-25

Third down: MHS 6-22 (27.2%); AC 2-10 (20%)

Fourth down: MHS 0-2 (0%); AC 0-1 (0%)