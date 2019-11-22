Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. With the playoffs beginning, here are all the sbu-state predictions:

Last Week: 20-12 (62.5%)

Overall: 271-73 (78.8%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY GAMES IN BOLD

Class 6A

Blue Valley 24, OLATHE NORTH 17

DERBY 42, Topeka 14

Class 5A

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 28, Mill Valley 14

WICHITA NORTHWEST 44, Maize 14

Class 4A

Bishop Miege 38, PAOLA 7

Andover Central 28, MCPHERSON 16

Class 3A

Topeka Hayden 20, PERRY-LECOMPTON 7

ANDALE 34, Cheney 17

Class 2A

NEMAHA CENTRAL 35, Riley County 28

HOISINGTON 56, Norton 21

Class 1A

Jackson Heights 24, CENTRALIA 21

SMITH CENTER 27, Plainville 21

8-MAN I

Canton-Galva 42, MADISON 28

ST. FRANCIS 56, LEOTI-Wichita County 14

8-MAN II

HANOVER 31, Axtell 28

OSBORNE 42, Hutch Central Christian 24