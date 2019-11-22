Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. With the playoffs beginning, here are all the sbu-state predictions:
Last Week: 20-12 (62.5%)
Overall: 271-73 (78.8%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY GAMES IN BOLD
Class 6A
Blue Valley 24, OLATHE NORTH 17
DERBY 42, Topeka 14
Class 5A
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 28, Mill Valley 14
WICHITA NORTHWEST 44, Maize 14
Class 4A
Bishop Miege 38, PAOLA 7
Andover Central 28, MCPHERSON 16
Class 3A
Topeka Hayden 20, PERRY-LECOMPTON 7
ANDALE 34, Cheney 17
Class 2A
NEMAHA CENTRAL 35, Riley County 28
HOISINGTON 56, Norton 21
Class 1A
Jackson Heights 24, CENTRALIA 21
SMITH CENTER 27, Plainville 21
8-MAN I
Canton-Galva 42, MADISON 28
ST. FRANCIS 56, LEOTI-Wichita County 14
8-MAN II
HANOVER 31, Axtell 28
OSBORNE 42, Hutch Central Christian 24