Andover Central is in the sub-state for the first time since 2015.

ANDOVER — Any time the Andover Central Jaguars had to overcome some adversity, they did. Any time they were challenged by the Buhler Crusaders in Friday night’s sectional game, the Jaguars found a way to respond.

“We’re a resilient group,” Andover Central head coach Derek Tuttle said. “We talked this week about adversity and our guys handled it well tonight.”

Andover Central took care of Buhler 31-14 in the Class 4A sectional that gave the Jags their first sectional win since 2015. They went to the State Championship Game that season.

The Jaguars found their start quickly on the first play of the game. Senior quarterback Shomari Parnell took a busted play and split the Crusader’s defense in half as he jetted 81 yards for the touchdown only 18 seconds into the game.

After holding Buhler and forcing a punt, Andover Central went back to work. They marched down the field in 12 plays, methodically taking it to the Buhler. The drive was capped off on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Parnell to Xavier Bell.

Bell was elusive and was a playmaker all evening. He finished with 10 receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Andover Central would not let Buhler within seven points for the rest of the game.

While Buhler did answer back midway through the second quarter, an 11-yard touchdown pass, it was the defense that continued to match the physicality of Buhler.

“We knew they were going to run and be physical,” Senior linebacker Trey DeGarmo said. “We matched them all night.”

Andover Central led 14-7 at the break.

It appeared the Jaguars had found some of their hard-nosed hitting on offense as they came out, but an unfortunate fumble on their initial drive gave Buhler the turnover they had been yearning for.

“We told our offense we’d get it back,” DeGarmo said. “So, we did.”

On the very next play Buhler quarterback Bradley Neill fumbled, giving the ball right back to the Jaguars at the Crusader 27-yard line.

Herrmann made up for his fumble in a big way. The senior threw a rainbow of a floater to Matt Macy, who fell into the end zone for the 27-yard touchdown pass, pushing the Jaguar’s lead to 21-7 with 7:40 remaining in the third.

Macy had four receptions on the evening for 56 yards and one touchdown.

A 38-yard touchdown pass brought Buhler within 21-14 with 10:49 remaining.

Buhler wouldn’t score again.

Andover Central found some trouble in getting some momentum as Buhler was slowly progressing. After a big punt by Buhler, pinning the Jaguars inside their own 10, Andover Central marched down the field and it was a momentum changing drive.

Parnell put the team on his back on the drive, on a big third down. He scrambled left, then cut right and then up field as if he was Michael Vick on Madden. The first down felt like a back breaker for Buhler.

“We have some great players on our team,” Parnell said. “ I wasn’t going to let it end like that.”

Parnell would finish with 277 yards of total offense (175 passing, 102 rushing) and two touchdowns (one rush, one pass).

Central would score two players later, Ty Rees cut down the right side and into the end zone to put the game on ice, putting the Jaguars up 28-14 with 5:38 remaining.

Andover Central missed two field goals but a big one by Blake Robison from 23 yards out made it 31-14. With the field goal, Robison tied the school record for made field goals in a year.

The Jaguars had 404 yards of total offense, 202 yards passing and 202 yards rushing.

With the win, the second-seeded Andover Central Jaguars will travel to No. 1 McPherson on Friday night for a sub-state showdown that has been building all season.

“We’ve been taking it one game at a time,” Tuttle said. “and they’re the next game.”

Andover Central and McPherson will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night at McPherson Stadium.

BOXSCORE

BUHLER 0 7 0 7 —14

AND. CEN 14 0 7 10 —31

SCORING

1Q 11:35 AC — 81-yard TD run by Shomari Parnell (kick is good).

1Q 2:31 AC — 6-yard TD pass from Parnell to Xavier Bell (kick is good).

2Q 5:17 BUH — 11-yard TD pass from Bradley Neill to Ian Stubbs (kick is good).

3Q 7:40 AC — 27-yard TD pass from Ty Herrmann to Matt Macy (kick is good).

4Q 10:49 BUH — 38-yard TD pass from Neill to Briggam McCurdy. (kick is good).

4Q 5:38 AC — 23-yard TD run by Ty Rees. (kick is good).

4Q 2:06 AC — 23-yard field goal by Blake Robison.

Individual Statistics:

Rushing: (att-yds)

Buhler – Sam Elliott 15-87; Austin Gentry 11-65; Cade Miller 1-(-1); Bradley Neill 3-(-11); Totals 30-140.

Andover Central – Shomari Parnell 7-102; Ty Herrmann 13-46; Jacob Rees 6-53; RJ Bethea 2-1; Totals 28-202.

Passing: (cmp-att-yds-td-int)

Buhler – Bradley Neill 13-28-198-2-1; Cade Miller 1-2-1-0-1

Andover Central – Shomari Parnell 15-25-175-1-0; Ty Herrmann 1-1-27-1-0.

Receiving: (rec-yds-td)

Buhler – Ian Stubbs 6-89-1; Sam Elliott 2-14; Austin Gentry 2-31; Briggam McCurdy 1-38-1; Kahalewai McDowell 2-17; OTHERS 1-10.

Andover Central – Xavier Bell 10-119-1; Matthew Macy 4-56-1; Jack Bell 2-27.