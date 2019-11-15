Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. With the playoffs beginning, here are all the sectional predictions:
Last Week: 52-12 (81.3%)
Overall: 251-61 (80.4%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY GAMES IN BOLD
Class 6A
BLUE VALLEY 23, Blue Valley North 6
OLATHE NORTH 33, Blue Valley West 14
DERBY 38, Manhattan 21
TOPEKA 16, Junction City 13
Class 5A
DE SOTO 28, Mill Valley 10
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 38, Blue Valley Southwest 14
WICHITA NORTHWEST 31, Bishop Carroll 21
MAIZE SOUTH 24, Maize 17
Class 4A
Bishop Miege 28, TONGANOXIE 14
Chanute 24, PAOLA 21
MCPHERSON 40, Arkansas City 21
ANDOVER CENTRAL 34, Buhler 17
Class 3A
Topeka Hayden 27, FRONTENAC 21
Prairie View 28, PERRY-LECOMPTON 7
Cheney 36, SCOTT CITY 28
Andale 49, Beloit 14
Class 2A
Humboldt 32, NEMAHA CENTRAL 14
Silver Lake 24, RILEY COUNTY 14
Conway Springs 39, NORTON 21
HOISINGTON 24, Garden Plain 20
Class 1A
St. Mary’s Colgan 28, JACKSON HEIGHTS 23
OLPE 35, Centralia 21
SEDGWICK 18, Smith Center 14
Planview 42, INMAN 7
8-MAN I
Madison 58, CALDWELL 8
CANTON GALVA 42, South Central 7
Little River 59, LEOTI-WICHITA COUNTY 48
St. Francis 44, HODGEMAN COUNTY 20
8-MAN II
Hanover 49, ST. PAUL 14
AXTELL 64, Centre-Lost Springs 8
Osborne 32, SOUTH BARBER 28
Thunder Ridge 22, HUTCH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 14