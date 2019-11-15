Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. With the playoffs beginning, here are all the sectional predictions:

Last Week: 52-12 (81.3%)

Overall: 251-61 (80.4%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY GAMES IN BOLD

Class 6A

BLUE VALLEY 23, Blue Valley North 6

OLATHE NORTH 33, Blue Valley West 14

DERBY 38, Manhattan 21

TOPEKA 16, Junction City 13

Class 5A

DE SOTO 28, Mill Valley 10

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 38, Blue Valley Southwest 14

WICHITA NORTHWEST 31, Bishop Carroll 21

MAIZE SOUTH 24, Maize 17

Class 4A

Bishop Miege 28, TONGANOXIE 14

Chanute 24, PAOLA 21

MCPHERSON 40, Arkansas City 21

ANDOVER CENTRAL 34, Buhler 17

Class 3A

Topeka Hayden 27, FRONTENAC 21

Prairie View 28, PERRY-LECOMPTON 7

Cheney 36, SCOTT CITY 28

Andale 49, Beloit 14

Class 2A

Humboldt 32, NEMAHA CENTRAL 14

Silver Lake 24, RILEY COUNTY 14

Conway Springs 39, NORTON 21

HOISINGTON 24, Garden Plain 20

Class 1A

St. Mary’s Colgan 28, JACKSON HEIGHTS 23

OLPE 35, Centralia 21

SEDGWICK 18, Smith Center 14

Planview 42, INMAN 7

8-MAN I

Madison 58, CALDWELL 8

CANTON GALVA 42, South Central 7

Little River 59, LEOTI-WICHITA COUNTY 48

St. Francis 44, HODGEMAN COUNTY 20

8-MAN II

Hanover 49, ST. PAUL 14

AXTELL 64, Centre-Lost Springs 8

Osborne 32, SOUTH BARBER 28

Thunder Ridge 22, HUTCH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 14