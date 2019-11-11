It’s time to look at Kansas high school playoffs once again.

No, it’s not to examine the fact Andover Central is the only Butler County team remaining, that’s for another story.

The idea of seeding everyone 1-16 in the big classes is nice. Everyone gets in the playoffs. Everyone gets a ninth game. The Playoffs aren’t for everyone.

There’s zero reason why Andover Central should be playing Circle. McPherson should not have played Abilene. There’s absolutely no way Wichita North should be playing Derby, but here we are. We’re seeing scores that are in running clock and paying officials for games we do not need. There are complaints about the lack of officials but we’re scheduling unneeded games and adding in an extra round for no reason.

Here’s an idea: let’s do away with the seeding and the conferences. Conferences are nice. For some, like the Eastern League, Greater Wichita and Sunflower, and the Ark-Valley Chisholm Trail, they provide plenty of scheduling opportunities. The rivalries are nice and for basketball, this is perfect to filling out a schedule. For football, it’s time to change.

Let’s start with the region match ups. Keep the same regions, especially in the 6A, 5A and 4A, it’s tough for some of those schools that are “East” schools, being placed in the “West” bracket. We’re going back to districts. However, no more 2-3 districts. We’re going to expand to four, 8-team districts in those who have 32-team classes. Class 6A-1 will change every two years, changing out a couple of teams for competitive balance. However, keep it regional so you don’t have a Dodge City heading to play Gardner Edgerton.

If we’re using Class 6A It would look like this.

6A-1

6A-2

6A-3

6A-4

Gardner-Edgerton

Olathe North

Dodge City

Derby

SM Northwest

Olathe East

Wichita Southeast

Topeka

Blue Valley

Blue Valley West

Wichita West

Manhattan

Blue Valley North

KC Wyandotte

Junction City

Free State

KC Harmon

SM South

Hutchinson

Lawrence

SM East

SM West

Wichita East

Washburn Rural

Olathe South

Blue Valley NW

Garden City

Wichita South

Olathe NW

SM North

Campus

Wichita North

As in the example above, you have your set districts.

You can choose to play a 7-game schedule or an 10-game schedule with two or three non-district games. This arbitrary non-distrct number could be set by the state. With two giving each team a chance to be home and away in non-district play. You could use old conference rivalries to play in these games.

Those who were not top four in the district would have their season end after Week 10.

Within district, you would play seven games, however the schedule lined up. We can assume It went how it went to set up the first round, it would look something like this:

2D KC Wyandotte at 1A Gardner Edgerton

3C Wichita West at 4B Topeka

3D Junction City at 4A Derby

1C Blue Valley at 2B Olathe East

4D Free State at 3B Dodge City

2C Blue Valley West at 1B SM Northwest

1D BV North at 2A Olathe North

4C Manhattan at 3B Wichita Southeast

This sets up a 4-week, 16-team bracket that is more competitive and is still a regionally bracket tournament.

While there are a few exceptions where SM North or BV West would go to Dodge City.

You can also make an exception for the semifinals and state championship game being neutral sites. So, in the semifinals, you do not have an Olathe North traveling to Dodge, they could meet in let’s say Newton or Hutch.

Within the scheduling, this may push right up to the start of basketball season, with only a handful of teams remaining. As you move down, this would continue on with the 16-team brackets. You could do a 32-team bracket for the largest classes.

This eliminates the possibility of someone getting a high seed because they took care of a pretty week conference. In large part, most districts will be level and every two years, you can alter the districts to keep them in a competitive balance.

KSHSAA is not going to make this change. This is the most logical idea for high school football.

If you want to make a competitive field, this is the best way to do it.