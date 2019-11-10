SHAWNEE, Okla. — Following their 6-1 rout of Southern Nazarene, Fort Hays State men's soccer went on the road Saturday night to face off against Oklahoma Baptist. FHSU proved victorious at the conclusion of 90 minutes plus an additional minute and 20 seconds of play, defeating the Bison 3-2.

The Black and Gold improved to 12-5-1 to round out the regular season.

FHSU struck first against the Bison when Arsenio Chamorro grabbed his third goal of the season. Chamorro, along with Agudelo began the fast break for the Tigers. With Agudelo running strong, he played an early cross to Chamorro who finished his shot at the far post.

Just three minutes later, Agudelo was in action again. Having already created one assist in the match, the senior forward turned his defender, took a big touch into the box, and finished at the far post for his 13th goal of the season.

Out of the half, Oklahoma Baptist began finding control within their play. In the 51st minute, Nalan Kentner was the recipient from a grounded cross by Dominic Gibson. Gibson played the ball across the six-yard box and Kentner tapped the ball into the back of the net.

Not even two minutes later, the Bison struck again and tied up the contest when Bruno Feirrera's touch deflected off of a Tiger defender. Feirrera continued to collect the ball off of the defender and finished past the outstretched arms of Cullen Fisch.

Following the pair of Bison goals, the match was even throughout the rest of the second half.

It wasn't until the 91st minute that the Tigers pulled back in front. Santiago Agudelo was led by a long ball down the middle of the field from Agustin Meza. Agudelo collected the bouncing ball and finished it past goalkeeper Elias Diaz, who sprinted off of his line.

Agudelo finished the contest with two of the three FHSU goals on eight total shots, four of which were on target. Collectively, the Tigers registered 17 shots in the 91 minutes of play. Chamorro also finished the night with a goal and an assist.

On the other end of the pitch, Fisch had four saves out of six shots on frame. He improved to 7-4-1 on the year.

Ending the 2019 campaign atop the GAC, the Tigers clinched the regular season conference title as well as home field advantage for the Great American Conference Tournament next weekend (Nov. 15-Nov. 17).

Rogers State, with a streak of five wins, has been locked in as the second seed for the tournament, while the rest of placements are to be determined.