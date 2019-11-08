Washburn senior defensive back and captain Josh Wright has experienced a lot, both good and bad, in his five seasons with the Ichabod football team.

A lot of those memories are likely to come flooding back for the 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Aurora, Colo., when he takes the field Saturday as one of 11 Ichabods being honored on Senior Day when 4-5 Washburn faces 5-4 Pittsburg State in a 1 p.m. MIAA contest at Yager Stadium.

"It goes really, really fast, faster than you think,'' Wright said. "You remember coming in as a freshman and being at the bottom of the pole again and every day is a new challenge.

"Every day is a different day and you grow to just love it, love the process and everything about it. Now you're at the end of the road and it's gone fast.''

After redshirting in 2015, Wright has played in 43 games for the Ichabods with 28 starts, including 23 tackles this fall with a pair of interceptions.

Also a star hurdler for the WU track team, Wright has played in a pair of bowl games for the Ichabods while also dealing, along with the rest of the Ichabods, with up-and-down results on the field as well as the tragic death of teammate Dwane Simmons in April.

"I feel like everything shapes you,'' Wright said. "No matter good or bad, it's going to shape you into the type of athlete you're becoming, the man or woman you're becoming. Everything is going to shape you and it depends on you if you're going to let it shape you in a positive way or a negative way.

"We've faced a lot of adversity here. We had tragic times this past spring, but it's going to shape you and hopefully it just makes you a better person overall.''

Washburn coach Craig Schurig said Wright has had the best season of his career, both as a player and leader, and believes Wright's past experiences have indeed shaped him.

"He's really turned the page,'' Schurig said. "He's always had a good career for us, but this year he's really dedicated himself to the team and his play and his leadership role.

"I think it's been two things. No. 1, he saw Corey Ballentine's success and that's helped him, and then No. 2, the tragedy with Dwane Simmons. That can change you, and he did things right before, but now he's doing them exceptionally well and has really been a strong leader for us.''

Wright said he's relied on his usually positive personality to persevere through everything.

"I think I'm pretty positive,'' he said with a chuckle. "I think I'm a pretty optimistic person; I like to look at the glass half full.''

That positivity was tested when Washburn dropped a 22-20 decision to Central Oklahoma on a last-second field goal two weeks ago, but Wright and the Ichabods got a chance to celebrate last Saturday after a 37-17 road win over rival Emporia State.

"It was really fun,'' Wright said. "Winning is always a good time, especially when you're able to win in a dominant fashion. Emporia is a good team, so being able to play very well against a good team is uplifting.

"It's a boost to your confidence, your morale, everything.''

Schurig is hopeful his team can parlay that confidence into another good performance Saturday on a day that Schurig said is one of the most emotional days of the year.

In addition to Wright, Washburn will honor seniors Kyle Emerick, Kyle Hinton, Alvin Houston, Austen Hubert, Will Jones, Devin Kruse, Michael Lickteig, Nathan Mikoleit, Marcus Meier and Jake Riederer.

Hubert is a former Shawnee Heights standout while Meier is a Hayden product and Jones and Mikoleit are Washburn Rural grads.

Washburn will also honor Simmons, who was scheduled to graduate in December. Simmons' family is expected to be at the game.

"I think it's the toughest day because sometimes you put so much pressure on yourself because you want (the seniors) to have a great day,'' Schurig said of Senior Day. "You want every senior to have something they remember. You want to win the game so they have a happy occasion, all those things.

"To me it's kind of the most pressurized game of the whole season and you're just anxious for those guys. Their families are here and you really want it to be a game that we play well and they're able to celebrate their play. You put a lot of time in and these guys have done a tremendous job, so you want Senior Day to be special.''

PITTSBURG STATE at WASHBURN

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Yager Stadium

Records: Pittsburg 5-4, 5-4 MIAA; Washburn 4-5, 4-5

Radio: KTPK-FM (106.9)

Next: Washburn at Nebraska-Kearney, noon Nov. 16