Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. With the playoffs beginning, here are all the first round predictions:

Last Week: 110-24 (82.1%)

Overall: 199-49 (80%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY GAMES IN BOLD

Class 6A

GARDNER EDGERTON 30, Blue Valley North 7

Blue Valley 24, OLATHE EAST 22

OLATHE NORTH 34, KC Wyandotte 20

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 33, Blue Valley West 30

DERBY 55, Wichita West 7

MANHATTAN 20, Lawrence Free State 14

DODGE CITY 21, Junction City 20

TOPEKA 28, Lawrence 24

Class 5A

DE SOTO 35, Shawnee Heights 7

MILL VALLEY 42, Olathe West 20

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 37, St. James Academy 21

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 23, KC Schlagle 7

WICHITA NORTHWEST 38, Great Bend 7

Andover 21, BISHOP CARROLL 14

MAIZE SOUTH 34, Hays 14

MAIZE 24, Emporia 21

Class 4A

TONGANOXIE 34, Spring Hill 10

BISHOP MIEGE 41, Bonner Springs 17

PAOLA 28, KC Piper 8

CHANUTE 18, Louisburg 16

MCPHERSON 45, Goddard 14

WINFIELD 27, Arkansas City 7

ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Augusta 14

BUHLER 25, Mulvane 10

Class 3A

FRONTENAC 36, Galena 18

TOPEKA HAYDEN 10, Jefferson West 6

Columbus 28, PRAIRIE VIEW 17

HOLTON 32, Perry-Lecompton 7

CHENEY 42, Wichita Collegiate 28

SCOTT CITY 35, Concordia 14

ANDALE 48, Clearwater 7

COLBY 28, Beloit 20

Class 2A

HUMBOLDT 42, Southeast Cherokee 7

Rossville 17, NEMAHA CENTRAL 14

SILVER LAKE 35, Riverton 12

Southeast of Saline 26, RILEY COUNTY 21

Conway Springs 34, EUREKA 17

CIMARRON 28, Norton 16

GARDEN PLAIN 18, Belle Plaine 14

HOISINGTON 42, Lakin 21

Class 1A

ST. MARY'S COLGAN 42, Hillsboro 14

JACKSON HEIGHTS 30, Valley Heights 21

OLPE 56, Uniontown 7

CENTRALIA 35, Northern Heights 14

SMITH CENTER 63, Republic County 0

SEDGWICK 28, Meade 6

PLAINVILLE 35, Ell-Saline 28

ELKHART 44, Inman 14

8-MAN I

Caldwell 48, MEDICINE LODGE 24

MADISON 36, Maranatha Academy 28

SOUTH CENTRAL 32, Argonia-Attica 14

CANTON-GALVA 50, Lebo 0

LITTLE RIVER 42, Ness City 34

Leoti-Wichita County 32, CLIFTON-CLYDE 28

HODGEMAN COUNTY 55, Spearville 6

ST. FRANCIS 28, Hill City 7

8-MAN II

ST. PAUL 51, Waverly 16

HANOVER 40, Frankfort 28

CENTRE-LOST SPRINGS 45, Colony Crest 28

Axtell 63, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 14

OSBORNE 55, Sylvian Lucas Unified 7

SOUTH BARBER 48, Norwich 6

Thunder Ridge 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 20

Hutchinson Central Christian 31, MINNEOLA 18