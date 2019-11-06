Hayden's boys soccer team rode yet another road shutout victory to a berth in the Class 4A-1A final four.

The Wildcats still have not been scored on in postseason after blanking Augusta 2-0 in Tuesday's 4A-1A quarterfinal contest at Augusta to improve to 11-8-0 on the season. The victory was Hayden's third straight road win in the playoffs.

Hayden advanced to a 7 p.m. semifinal contest Friday against three-time defending champion Miege (9-10-0) at Wichita's Stryker Complex. Heritage Christian (12-6-0) will take on Wichita Trinity (8-11-0) in the other 4A-1A semifinal at 5 p.m.

After shutting out Junction City in its regular-season finale, Hayden opened its playoff bid with a 1-0 double-overtime win over Wichita Classical and followed that up with a 1-0 win at Coffeyville before the win over Augusta, which finished its season 12-7-0.

Hayden and Augusta were scoreless at the half but the Wildcats scored the only goal they would need on a shot from senior James Stahl a minute into the second half.

Hayden senior Joe Gartner made the score 2-0 about four minutes later and the Wildcats made that lead stand up the rest of the way as Wildcat sophomore goalkeeper Gabe Rankey and the Hayden defense recorded the shutout.

"We took a step backwards in the first half," Hayden coach Klaus Kreutzer said. "I think they read too much about the team and thought they were better than they were.

"We had a talk at halftime and I basically said, 'If you want to play, here's what you need to do,' and they picked up the intensity."

The Wildcats' semifinal opponent, Miege, advanced with a 3-0 win over Louisburg.

Hayden will be looking for its first boys state soccer championship since 2012.

Friday's semifinal winners will play for the state title at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Stryker Complex, following a noon third-place game.