Shawnee Heights senior Kaden Kennard was so sure his game-winning goal was going in the net, he started his celebration a tad early.

Kansas City-Washington was whistled for a foul with just 13 seconds left in the first overtime period of Tuesday's Class 5A quarterfinal contest and Kennard capitalized on the ensuing free kick, snaking in his shot to give Shawnee Heights a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Bettis Family Sports Complex.

With the win, the 16-3-0 T-Birds earned their first trip to the final four since 2008. Shawnee Heights will play a 7 p.m. 5A semifinal on Friday at Spring Hill High School against Maize South (16-2-1).

"Right when I hit that it felt perfect,'' Kennard said of his winning goal. "I didn't even see it go in. I saw it go right past the keeper's hand and I just started sprinting. I just sprinted right to my brother.''

Kennard's free kick was set up by a Wildcat foul on the T-Birds' Ethan Armbruster and allowed Heights to finally put away a gutsy Washington team that finished its season 15-4-0.

Shawnee Heights never trailed in the game, but Washington fought back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to force overtime, getting a goal with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left in regulation from junior Ling Thang to tie the game at 2-2.

Junior Jonny Jasso scored Heights' first goal at the 15:47 mark of the first half off an assist from senior Isaiah Wilson and the T-Birds' 1-0 advantage held up through halftime before Wildcat junior Kwee Thang knotted the score with 37:57 left in regulation.

Armbruster put Heights back in front with 10:20 left in regulation off a pass from senior Nathan Seelbach, and it looked as if that might be enough for the T-Birds until Washington's late goal.

"Washington's a really good team,'' Kennard said. "We really haven't seen anybody like that this season. We've never been dominated that bad in possession, but it came all the way down to the last goal and we just finished it.

"They had more shots but I felt like they wasted their chances and we made ours.''

Eisenhower (18-0-1) will take on Blue Valley Southwest (14-4-1) in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 3, KC-WASHINGTON 2 (OT)

Washington (15-4-0);0;2;0;—;2

Shawnee Heights (16-3-0);1;1;1;—;3

Washington — Goals: K. Thang, L. Thang.

Shawnee Heights — Goals: Jasso, Armbruster, Kennard. Assists: Wilson, Seelbach, Armbruster.