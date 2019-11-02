DOUGLASS, KANSAS — The Douglass might want a handful of games back this season as they missed out on the playoffs.

They took care of business in their season finale against Wichita Independent much like they did in Week 1 against the same foe, winning 16-12 on Friday night.

Douglass improves to 3-6 on the season with the victory.

Douglass won the first meeting 55-12 back on Sept. 6 but ending the season on a victory is always a good note for any team.

Independent found themselves on the scoreboard first as they struck through the air on a 48-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, putting the Panthers up 6-0.

Douglass would get a safety in the first quarter to bring the halftime score to 6-2 at the break.

Like many of the Bulldog’s games this season, it was low scoring and a dog fight.

Independent went through the air in the third quarter again. This time it was a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Bailley that gave the Panthers a 12-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Douglass would respond. Dalton Hilyard had a 23-yard run to pull the Bulldogs within 12-8.

It would be Hilyard again that would find the end zone to give Douglass the lead for good. This time it was a 25-yard run and Cole Martin, the quarterback, capped off the two-point conversion to give Douglass the 16-12 victory.

Martin finished 3-of-9 for 75 yards. He had 67 yards on 26 carries rushing.

Hilyard had 130 yards of total offense, 76 rushing and 54 yards on oen pass for Douglass.

Bailly finished 7-of-15 for 149 yards passing, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

A young Bulldogs team ending the season on teh right now is what coach Kelley Sayahnejad is looking for. Next season could be bright for Douglass.