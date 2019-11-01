Lakin High School’s football team picked up a road win Friday at Lyons, 42-14, to move its overall record to 7-1.

The Broncs exploded for 35 points offensively in the first quarter, while the defense shut out Lyons in the first half.

William Gilleland started the scoring attack for Lakin with a 45-yard touchdown run. Jaylyn Hash ran in the two-point conversion. Gilleland scored again, this time on a 1-yard pass reception from Servando Gonzalez. The two-point conversion failed.

Gonzalez then connected with Hunter Davis on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Kayden Christiansen ran in the two-point conversion. Gonzalez then through his second touchdown pass later in the quarter, this time to Hash for 10-yards.

Christiansen got in to the action with a two-yard touchdown run. He also kicked the extra point to round out the Broncs scoring for the quarter.

Neither team scored in the second quarter.

Gonzalez added another touchdown pass in the third quarter with a two-yard toss to Hash. the point after attempt was good.

Lyons got on the scoreboard in the third quarter as Ismael Reyes ran three-yards for a touchdown. He also ran in the two-point conversion. Jonathan Smith of Lyons ran for a four-yard touchdown in the fourth. The two-point conversion failed.

Gonzalez had a perfect night throwing, going seven completions on seven attempts for 86 yards.

Christiansen led all rushers in the game, with 90 yards on 14 carries.

Lakin compiled 387 total yards to Lyons’ 213 total yards.

The Broncs will host Ellsworth at 7 p.m. on Friday in the first round of post season play.

Lakin 35 0 7 0 - 42

Lyons 0 0 8 6 - 14