Area high school cross country runners took to courses across the state on Saturday to compete in regional meets, looking for a chance to advance to state.

All regionals advance the top three teams and the top 10 individual finishers in each division to the state meets on Nov. 2.

Class 2A

Stanton County, competing the a Class 2A regional at Lake Barton golf course in Great Bend, continued their season dominance of competition. The Trojans won both the boys and girls team divisions.

In the boys division, Stanton County grabbed three of the top 10 individual finishers. Isaiah Barrera finished fourth with a time of 17:35.95, while teammates Jarrett Carrasco took sixth place with a time of 18:04.72 and Spencer Schmidt finished 10th with a time of 18:16.73.

Syracuse’s Khristopher Giancola finished the race in fifth place with a time of 17:49.27 to qualify for the state meet.

Other runners for Stanton County, who qualify on the team, and their finishing place are: Ryan Wenman, 14th; Colton Adams, 18th; Uziel Carrasco, 21st; and Arnoldo Mendoza, 22nd.

Syracuse finished in fifth place as a team.

Other schools participating, their top finisher, and place are: Sublette, Malachi Trevino, 27th; and Wichita County, Gabriel Hernandez, 32nd.

In the girls division, Stanton County claimed four of the top 10 individual spots.

Chesney Peterson led the way, finishing second with a 19:13.50. Suzanne Farnham came in fifth with a time of 19:32.41. Peyton Peterson ran the course in 21:13.45 for seventh place, and Yessenia Ornelas finished in ninth place with a time of 21:40.71.

Other runners for the Trojans, who qualify on the team, and their placings are: Jordyn Tucker, 16th; Jania Don Juan, 23rd; and Caelyn Cook, 24th.

Syracuse placed in fifth place in the tournament.

Other schools participating, their top finisher, and place are: Syracuse, Mirka Calderon-Ramos, 21st; Elkhart, Lakota Schultz, 18th; and Wichita County, Maya Dorantes, 20th.

Class 3A

In the Class 3A regional at Lake Afton in Wichita, Southwestern Heights girls won the team division title. Cimarron placed fourth as a team.

Ozia Trujillo of Southwestern Heights claimed the individual top medalist with a time of 20:45.00. Cimarron’s Clara Bartlett finished in second place with a time of 20:49.00. The Mustangs; Yanely Puentes claimed third place with a time of 21:28.00.

Other Southwestern Heights runners to join Trujillo and Puentes at state, and their placings are: Arlin Testa, 13th; Ashlyn Mendez, 14th; Yesenia Trejo, 17th; Anastasia Alvidrez, 19th; and Diana Olivera, 24th.

On the boys side, Cimarron finished in third place as a team to advance to state.

The Bluejays’ Damion Santisteven ran away with the individual title with a time of 17:18.00

Top 10 finishers from the area include: Cimarron’s Justin Burman finishing third with a time of 17:32.00; Braden Stanfield of Southwestern Heights in sixth with a time of 17:48.00; and Hugoton’s Rafael Guereque in ninth place with a time of 17:58.00.

Other runners for Cimarron to qualify on the team include, and their placings: Cale Curtiss, 19th; Zachary Lopez, 40th; Christian Harmon, 47th; Aaron Garcia, 58th; and Zachery Harmon, 61st.

In another Class 3A regional, this one at Prairie Dog golf course in Norton, Lakin’s boys team qualified for state with a third place finish as a team.

Scott City finished just out of the team qualifying in fourth place. Holcomb finished in seventh.

Top 10 area individual runners include Scott City’s Eric Frances in seventh place with a time of 17:13.55; Jaxson Kough of the Beavers in eighth with a time of 17:22.33; and Lakin’s Edwin Garcia in ninth place with a time of 17:25.22.

Other Lakin runners to qualify with Garcia on the team, and their placing, include: Dominick Daniels, 16th; Lawson Weilert Beymer, 19th; Shane Calvin, 32nd; Ty Davidson, 39; Hunter Davis, 59th; and Ethan Horton, 69th.

Holcomb’s top finisher was Braxton Sizemore in 17th place.

On the girls side, no teams qualified for state. Scott City finished in fourth’ Lakin in seventh; and Holcomb in eighth.

Scott City’s Piper Wasinger finished sixth in the race with a time of 20:50.10 to be the only individual qualifier for the state meet.

The top finishers from other area schools, and their placings, are: Anne Sophie Van Der Knapp, Lakin, 28th place; and Holcomb’s Isabel Macias in 44th.

Class 1A

At Prairie Ridge golf course in Tribune, Satanta’s boys team qualified for state with a third place finish in a Class 1A regional.

Ingalls finished in seventh in the team competition, Meade claimed eighth, and host Greeley County finished in 10th.

Top 10 individual runners to qualify include: Satanta’s Darlin Puerto in fourth place with a time of 19:11.22; South Gray’s Andrew Racy close behind in fifth with a time of 19:11.72; and South Gray’s Michael Gallegos in ninth with a time of 19:32.41.

Joining Puerto on the team at state will be, and their placings: Rosalio Ruiz, 15th; Kamden Barbo, 24th; Ayden Garcia, 29th, Carl Kunselman, 47th; and Sean Wagner, 68th.

The top finishers from other area schools, and their placings are: Ingalls, Brenden Ellis, 19th; Meade, Vance Shewey, 18th; Dighton, Burke Shapland, 23rd; Greeley County, Alvara Marabe, 32nd; and Deerfield, Jesus Amaro, 58th.

In the girls division, Meade claimed the third place finish as a team to qualify for state, while Ingalls finished in fourth.

Meade’s Madison Sutterfield won the first place medal, while Ingalls’ Courtney Bailey finished in second. Satanta’s Siceley Jackson grabbed the eighth place finishing spot.

Other Meade runners joining Sutterfield at state as the team, and their placings, include: Haley Thompson, 14th; Katie Welsh, 17th; and kyra Shewey, 45th.

Top finishers for other area schools are: South Gray, Sarah Tarn, 11th; Greeley County, Raven Osborn, 16th; and Dighton, May von Leonrod, 49th.

Class 4A

In a Class 4A regional at Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park in Hutchinson, no area runners or teams qualified for state.

Ulysses finished in fifth place as a team.

The Tigers’ Garret Winner was the top individual runner for the team, finishing in 17th place with a time of 18:31.40.

State meets

The Class 3A state cross country meet will be at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, while Class 4A, 2A and 1A will race at the Wamego Country Club. All classes will compete on Saturday at the various sites.