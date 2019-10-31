Who: The Class 5A Volleyball State Tournament

When: Nov. 1-2.

Where: Tony's Pizza Events Center — Salina, Kansas

The Class 5A volleyball state tournament is set to get underway tomorrow in Salina and your Andover Trojans will be there bright and early.

Andover comes in as the fifth seed and a record of 34-6.

Maize South is probably the favorite at 38-2. Their two losses are to Washburn Rural and Andover, with the Trojans being in the Maize South side of things.

Volleyball state is broken up into two pools, each team playing three matches each, qualifying the best two for Saturday's semifinals and state finals.

Andover will start with Lansing (32-4) the fourth seed at 8:30 a.m. They'll play Maize South at 11:30 a.m. in big match of the day. They'll wrap of the afternoon with a 12:30 p.m. showing against Goddard (33-7), the eight seed.

The Trojans are 3-4 against the field, going 2-3 against Goddard and 1-1 against Maize South.

On the other side of the bracket, you have second-seeded Spring Hill (37-2), third seed St. James Academy (36-2), sixth seed Bishop Carroll (33-6) and the seventh seed, St. Thomas Aquinas (30-6)

A loaded field that should produce quality matches all weekend.

Favorite: St. James Academy

The three seed has been No. 1 in the KVA rankings all season long with the exception of the preseason rankings. Don't be distracted by the No. 3 next to their name, they are the favorites to win the whole thing.

Darkhorse: Maize South

Can the No. 1 seed really be the dark horse? In my case, yeah. They were no better than fifth all season in the rankings with St. James, Aquinas, Lansing and Spring Hill consistently ranked higher than the Mavericks. This is a loaded field with very little upsets to get this point.

Longshot: Andover

The Trojans, the lowest ranked team to enter the field (No. 10). They were awarded a No. 5 seed and are in a tough pool. Lansing has been ranked in the top four all season long and they are fourth in the state tournament. Plus, Maize South. They've struggled against Goddard. The goal for the Trojans is to make it to day two. If they can do that, they'll have beaten two really good teams to get there.