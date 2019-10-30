WICHITA—On Tuesday night, the McPherson College men's soccer team competed against the York Panthers and lost 3-1. It was a well-fought game between the teams, and the Bulldogs could not seem to capitalize offensively.

"We continue to struggle in the final third of the field and today was no different," Head coach Doug Quint said.

The first thirty minutes were scoreless until the Panthers got a goal with a strike to the bottom left corner. The Bulldogs had one shot on goal in the 33rd minute off of a penalty by Jorge Ramos Hernandez. McPherson did not have to make any saves in the first half because there was just one shot on goal by the Panthers.

The second half of the tensions were high. The Panthers would not score their second goal until the 80th minute of the game. It was an off the post follow up the goal that the Bulldogs could not recover before the Panthers got to the ball first. Four minutes later, the Panthers would respond once more with another goal. At this point, the Bulldogs were trying to score a point before the game ended and became successful in the 87th minute. Marcus Fernandez passed it forward middle to Guido Battistini in the box for him to finish it.

"Hats off to York as today they performed better than we did." Quint said.

The Bulldogs will be on the road Saturday to play Avila University for a 3:30 p.m. start in Kansas City, Missouri.