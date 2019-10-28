Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Monday

Oct 28, 2019 at 6:02 PM


Top 10

Derby Gardner-Edgerton Aquinas Wichita Northwest Topeka Dodge City De Soto Maize South McPherson Lawrence Free State

6A

Derby Gardner-Edgerton Topeka Dodge City Lawrence Free State

5A

Aquinas Wichita Northwest De Soto Maize South KC Washington

4A

McPherson Miege Paola Tonganoxie Andover Central

3A

Andale Marysville Halstead Columbus Colby

2A

Hoisington Garden Plain Humboldt Silver Lake Cimarron

1A

Smith Center Olpe Sedgwick Plainville Lydon

8M-I

Canton-Galva St. Francis South Central Clifton-Clyde Madison

8M-II

Osborne St. Paul Axtell Hanover Frankfort