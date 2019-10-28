EL DORADO — Camden Carter found Max Holmes inside the penalty box and the senior put it it by the Circle keeper to give the El Dorado Wildcats the 1-0 win on Monday night.

It's the first playoff win in school history.

The win moves El Dorado into the next round of the Class 4A West regional bracket.

The Wildcats already own one win over Circle, back on Oct. 17, winning 3-0. Tonight, the youth of El Dorado helped them get by Circle.

The Wildcats started off strong in the first half as in the 20th minute. After being awarded a free kick, El Dorado’s Camden Carter gets the kick into the penalty box where Max Holmes gathered and put the ball into the nylon for the 1-0 lead.

“He tends to put himself in good a lot of good positions,” El Dorado head coach Lance Fuller said.

The Wildcats would control the first half as senior goalkeeper Ryan Hus was able to defend the net by saving a couple of shot attempts.

El Dorado led 1-0 at halftime and it was Circle who tried to make their comeback. They had seven corners in the game and continued applying pressure to El Dorado.

El Dorado’s back line held true as Circle was unable to get on the sheet and it was Hus who got the clean sheet.

El Dorado improves to 2-15 on the year. They’ll travel to Coffeyville to play the Toronadoes on Thursday night. Circle drops to 0-17 on the season.

“It’s going to be a tough match,” Fuller said. “We have our backs against the wall and hopefully we go compete and see what happens.”

El Dorado Wildcats – 1 - 0

Circle (Towanda) Thunderbirds – 0 - 0

Goals: El Dorado – (20) Max Holmes