Things are back to normal for Seaman's boys cross country team.

After earning team berths in the Class 5A state meet for 25 straight years, the Vikings were unable to advance a year ago, although Seaman did qualify four individual runners.

Still, Seaman coach Luke Wiens said it was important to make it back to state as a team, a goal the Vikings accomplished with last Saturday's third-place team finish at the Kanza Park Course.

"We didn't make it last year and that was something that weighed on all the returners and it weighed on me a lot,'' Wiens said. "We had a good team — it was just the way things lined out — but we had made it to state every year since '92, so it's really kind of cathartic and a little bit of a relief to say, 'We're going back.' ''

Seaman (72 points) finished third behind DeSoto (51) and Lansing (56), led by senior Taegan Loy, who finished sixth individually in a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 23 seconds.

"We have some guys who are still learning and it helps a lot to learn from somebody like Taegan, who's just really intelligent about what he does and can explain it to the younger guys,'' Wiens said. "We lean on him a lot.''

Senior Collin Underwood placed 10th for the Vikings, while junior Titan Cina was 15th, junior Jack Horacek 20th and sophomore Jace Moore 21st.

"Getting back (to state) is a huge deal to these guys because we have four of them from (last year's) team,'' Wiens said. "Collin Underwood, he didn't get to run at state last year, and today he medaled.''

Shawnee Heights freshman Kory Sutton (16:11.9) and Topeka West freshman Lenny Njoroge (16:14.7) finished fourth and Njoroge fifth as both runners qualified for state as individuals.

Topeka West senior Luke Phelps-Roper joined Njoroge as an individual qualifier for the Chargers, finishing 13th individually.

Shawnee Heights senior Kylie Phillips dominated the girls division, turning in a 28-second victory in a personal-record time of 19:13.3 seconds after winning the city title and a second straight United Kansas Conference crown.

Phillips will be joined at state by senior teammate Makenna Orton, seventh in 20:19.3, while Seaman qualified as a team with a second-place finish (47-61 to DeSoto).

Freshman Bethany Druse finished eighth in 20:23.5 to pace the Vikings, while senior Suzanna Mosqueda was 10th, junior Megan Allacher 12th, senior Peyton Sannan 15th and sophomore Emma Schultz 16th to round out Seaman's top five.

Topeka West's girls had an individual girls state qualifier, with sophomore Anna Phelps taking 20th in 21:15.7.

The 5A state meets will be run at Rim Rock Farm, north of Lawrence, with the girls race at 11:10 a.m. and the boys race at 12:55 p.m.

• Hayden sophomore Tanner Newkirk, a state placer as a freshman, captured the 4A regional individual title at El Dorado Lake on Saturday, clocking a time of 16:38.7.

Hayden junior Dawson Adams also qualified individually with a sixth-place finish while the Wildcats came up one place short in their bid for a 4A team berth, finishing fourth behind Winfield.

The 4A state meet will be contested at Wamego County Club, with the boys race scheduled for a 10:35 a.m. start.

• Washburn Rural qualified both its girls and boys teams for Saturday's 6A meet at Rim Rock Farm, with Rural's girls finishing second and the boys third in the Junction City regional.

Rural's girls were eight points behind Manhattan in the team race, with freshman Madeline Carter leading the Junior Blues with a third-place finish in 19:57.1.

Rural placed five in the top 14 spots, with senior Christina Funk sixth, freshman Heidi Schieber 10th, Khloi Bird 12th and junior Keely Wagner 14th.

Rural's boys scored 58 points, eight behind first-place Free State and a point behind runner-up Manhattan.

Senior Caleb Wright paced Rural with a fifth-place finish in 16:51.3, while senior Rylan Brown was ninth in 17:00.8.

Senior Jordan Tremblay finished 13th, sophomore Alex Holmes 14th, junior Arrik White 17th and senior Wyatt Allen 19th.

The 6A boys state race will start at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, with the girls race at 12:20 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Topeka West was the first city team to open boys regional competition, hosting a Monday game, while the remaining six city schools will play Tuesday.

West, 4-12-0 on the season, hosted a 5A regional play-in game against Bonner Springs (2-14-0), with the winner moving on to play a 6:30 p.m. game at Kansas City-Washington (13-3-0) Tuesday.

A 5A regional opener between city schools Highland Park and Shawnee Heights highlights Tuesday's schedule, with the 13-3-0 T-Birds hosting the 4-9-1 Scots at 6:15 p.m. at the Bettis Family Sports Complex.

The Heights-Hi Park winner will advance to face the winner of Tuesday's 5 p.m. game between Seaman (11-5-0) and KC-Schlagle (6-9-0) at Seaman.

Washburn Rural (13-3-0) will be at McElroy Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday to host the winner of a Monday 6A play-in game between Lawrence (5-8-3) and Junction City (2-11-3). With a win Tuesday, Rural will face the winner of the first-round game between Liberal (11-4-1) and Free State (8-6-2) in a 6 p.m. regional final on Thursday.

Topeka High (7-9-0) will be on the road Tuesday for a 6 p.m. 6A regional contest with Derby (12-2-2). The winner of that game will play a 6 p.m. regional final on Thursday against the first-round winner between Wichita Heights (12-3-1) and Garden City (7-8-1).

Hayden (8-8-0) will travel Tuesday to Wichita for a 6 p.m. 4A-1A regional opener against Wichita Classical (8-5-3) at the Stryker Complex. The winner will advance to a 6 p.m. game on Thursday to meet the winner of a Tuesday game between Coffeyville (13-2-1) and the play-in winner between El Dorado (1-15-0) and Circle (0-16-0).

VOLLEYBALL

Washburn Rural will compete in the 6A state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina while Hayden will compete in the 4A state tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Washburn Rural, 36-5 and the No. 2 seed in 6A, will open Pool II play at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Gardner-Edgerton, the No. 8 seed at 26-10, with Rural playing the Trailblazers for the fourth time. The Junior Blues will also face No. 6 seed Shawnee Mission Northwest (28-10) at 6:30 p.m. Friday and will finish pool play at 8:30 against No. 3 seed Derby (33-8).

Garden City is the top 6A seed at 32-3 and is in Pool I along with No. 4 Blue Valley (28-8), No. 5 Blue Valley North (27-8) and No. 8 Free State (24-12).

The top two finishers in both pools will advance to 2 p.m. semifinals on Saturday, with championship and consolation matches to follow.

Hayden, the No. 7 seed at 25-14, will open its 4A state bid at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Pool II against No. 2 seed Independence (35-3) and will also play No. 3 seed Circle (33-6) at 5:30 and No. 6 Eudora (26-13) at 7:30.

Andale (35-2) is the No. 1 seed in 4A and is in Pool I along with No. 4 Holton (30-11), No. 5 Nickerson (27-13) and No. 8 Louisburg (21-15).

The top two finishers in both pools will advance to 1 p.m. semifinals on Saturday, followed by the championship and consolation matches.

FOOTBALL

Hayden, Shawnee Heights and Topeka High will host games Friday as state playoffs get under way across the state.

Hayden (7-1) won 3A District 3 and will host two-time defending 3A state champ Sabetha (6-2) on Friday.

Topeka High (7-1) is the No. 3 seed in the west for the 6A playoffs and will be at Hummer Sports Park to host Garden City (2-6) while Shawnee Heights (4-4) earned the No. 8 5A east seed and will host Lansing (4-4) for the second straight week.

Highland Park, Seaman, Topeka West and Washburn Rural will all play road games Friday, with Highland Park (0-8) at Aquinas (0-7), Seaman (2-6) at Olathe West (5-3), Topeka West (1-7) at Mill Valley (5-3) and Washburn Rural (3-5) at Lawrence (7-1).

All games are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.