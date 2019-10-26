The Class 4A playoff field is set and two of the Butler County teams competing in 4A will get home games, while the other three, hit the road in the first round. Here's the entire Class 4A playoff bracket.

EAST

#16 Baldwin (0-8) at #1 Tonganoxie (8-0)

#9 Spring Hill (4-4) at #8 Pittsburg

#13 Labette County (3-5) at #4 Bishop Miege (6-2)

#12 Eudora (3-5) at #5 Bonner Springs (6-2)

#15 Ottawa (1-7) at #2 Paola (8-0)

#10 Kansas City Piper (3-5) at Basehor-Linwood (5-3)

#14 Fort Scott (1-7) at #3 Chanute (7-1)

#11 Atchison (3-5) at #6 Louisburg (5-3)

WEST



#16 Abilene (0-8) at #1 McPherson (8-0)

#9 Rose Hill (3-5) at #8 Goddard (3-5)

#13 El Dorado (2-6) at #4 Winfield (5-3)

#12 Arkansas City (2-6) at #5 Ulysses (5-3)

#15 Circle (1-7) at #2 Andover Central (7-1)

#10 Coffeyville (2-6) at #7 Augusta (4-4)

#14 Wellington (2-6) at #3 Buhler (6-2)

#11 Independence (2-6) at #6 Mulvane (4-4)





All games will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday night unless stated otherwise.