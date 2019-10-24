Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 8′s predictions:
Last Week: 12-3 (80%)
Overall: 75-24 (75.8%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
Class 6A
LAWRENCE 35, Free State 28
DERBY 42, Maize 21
Class 5A
ANDOVER 17, Goddard 14
Class 4A
Andover Central 30, ARKANSAS CITY 7
Augusta 28, El Dorado 12
McPherson 55, CIRCLE 7
ROSE HILL 28, Independence 14
Buhler 30, WINFIELD 13
Class 3A
ANDALE 49, Cheney 14
Class 2A
BELLE PLAINE 34, Douglass 7
REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 21, Wichita Independent 14
GARDEN PLAIN 35, Conway Springs 34
Class 1A
MARION 42, Bluestem 28
8-MAN I
OSWEGO 48, Flinthills 16
8-MAN II
Hanover 32, FRANKFORT 28