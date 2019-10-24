Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 8′s predictions:

Last Week: 12-3 (80%)

Overall: 75-24 (75.8%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

Class 6A

LAWRENCE 35, Free State 28

DERBY 42, Maize 21

Class 5A

ANDOVER 17, Goddard 14

Class 4A

Andover Central 30, ARKANSAS CITY 7

Augusta 28, El Dorado 12

McPherson 55, CIRCLE 7

ROSE HILL 28, Independence 14

Buhler 30, WINFIELD 13

Class 3A

ANDALE 49, Cheney 14

Class 2A

BELLE PLAINE 34, Douglass 7

REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 21, Wichita Independent 14

GARDEN PLAIN 35, Conway Springs 34

Class 1A

MARION 42, Bluestem 28

8-MAN I

OSWEGO 48, Flinthills 16

8-MAN II

Hanover 32, FRANKFORT 28