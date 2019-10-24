ANDOVER — Dominic LiCastro's goal less than two minutes into the second overtime sunk Andover Central's hope of a perfect season. Goddard Eisenhower (15-0-1) topped the Jags (15-1-0) 2-1 Thursday at Andover District Stadium to cap off the regular season.

LiCastro, Eisenhower senior, scored at the 8:40 mark to end a competitive contest.

"We thought we could hang, either preserve the result of a tie or surprise them with a goal," Steven Husky, ACHS head soccer coach, said. "Jay looked threatening. Before the red card, we had two or three quality chances. But that just didn't happen. So, you expect or you think maybe something will go in, so that was the plan of keep doing what we were doing with one fewer guy and see if it would work out."

Andover Central forced overtime thanks to Jadyn Vossen's equalizer with 2:28 left in the match. That was the end of a scoring drought since right before the first half. Eisenhower senior Christian Raffinengo scored the game's first goal with 1:02 left before the break.

The Jaguars will fall back out of the top seed in the 5A West Regional. The first round of postseason matches start Oct. 28 and 29.

"I don't think we need to change a thing," Husky said. "If we can for 80 minutes with one fewer guy against the best team — they're the one-seed now and league champs, so they're the best team — I just think we need to stick to our gameplan."