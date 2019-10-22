The Butler women’s basketball team was picked as the top team in the Eastern division on Tuesday afternoon by the coaches.

The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference coaches voted, ranking each team, leaving the Butler Grizzlies No. 1 in the East.

The Grizzlies are coming off a National Tournament appearance and a Region VI Championship. Butler went 28-5 last season, finishing in the Top 15 last season.

Butler is the favorite, followed by Cowley in second place, Independence, Coffeyville and round out the top four.

Cloud County, Neosho County and Allen finish out the East division.

The fighting Helmer's are ranked No. 18 in the first NJCAA poll of the season. Mike Helmer and his Butler Community College women's basketball team has some lofty expectations to start the season. Butler is ranked No. 18 in the first NJCAA poll of the season, ranking the Top 25 teams in the NJCAA.

Unlike football, there are more than 180 teams playing basketball, providing the rankings with some real depth.

On the West side, Seward County, preseason No. 6, is the favorite to win the West. They were the No. 2 ranking in the final poll last season. Hutchinson is a close second. They are ninth in the preseason polls this season.

Barton and Pratt finish the top four on the West side. Garden City, Colby, who looks to finally get out of the dog house, is sixth. Dodge City and Northwest Kansas Tech round out the rest of the West.

Butler’s season is right around the corner.

They’ll travel to Sedalia, Missouri on Nov. 2 to take part against Kirkwood and State Fair CC in the McDonald’s Classic. Kirkwood is preseason No. 2 in the Division II rankings

They’ll begin their home schedule on Nov. 5 as they host Bethany College’s JV team.

They kick off their Jayhawk slate of games on Nov. 26 at the Power Plant against Seward County.