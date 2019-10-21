Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Monday

Oct 21, 2019 at 3:54 PM


Top 10

Derby Lawrence Aquinas Wichita Northwest Maize Topeka Gardner Edgerton De Soto Maize South McPherson

6A

Derby Lawrence Topeka Gardner-Edgerton Dodge City

5A

Aquinas Wichita Northwest Maize De Soto Maize South

4A

McPherson Miege Paola Tonganoxie Andover Central

3A

Andale Marysville Halstead Columbus Colby

2A

Hoisington Garden Plain Humboldt Silver Lake Cimarron

1A

Smith Center Olpe Sedgwick Plainville Lydon

8M-I

Canton-Galva St. Francis South Central Clifton-Clyde Madison

8M-II

Osborne Frankfort St. Paul Axtell Hanover