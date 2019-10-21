High school volleyball regional, sub-state pairings

(All times after first match are approximate)

CLASS 6A SUB-STATES

East Sub-State 1

At Blue Valley

Games Saturday — Olathe East (16: 8-26) vs. SM North (17: 8-26), 1 p.m.; Blue Valley (1: 26-8) vs. Olathe East-SM North winner, 2 p.m.; Blue Valley Northwest (8: 18-15) vs. KC Wyandotte (9: 13-13), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 2

At Blue Valley North

Games Saturday — Olathe North (15: 10-24) vs. SM West (18: 5-27), 1 p.m.; Blue Valley North (2: 23-8) vs. Olathe North-SM West winner, 2 p.m.; Blue Valley West (7: 20-13) vs. Olathe South (10: 15-16), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 3

At Gardner-Edgerton

Games Saturday — Gardner-Edgerton (3: 24-9) vs. SM East (14: 10-21), 2 p.m.; Olathe West (6: 21-12) vs. SM South (11: 14-18), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 4

At SM Northwest

Games Saturday — SM Northwest (4: 26-10) vs. KC Harmon (13: 9-16), 2 p.m.; Mill Valley (5: 24-12) vs. Olathe Northwest (12: 14-19), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 1

At Garden City

Games Saturday — Topeka High (16: 4-31) vs. Campus (17: 3-29), 1 p.m.; Garden City (1: 30-3) vs. Topeka High-Campus winner, 2 p.m.; Wichita Southeast (8: 17-19) vs. Manhattan (9: 17-20), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 2

At Washburn Rural

Games Saturday — Wichita West (15: 4-29) vs. Wichita South (18: 2-36), 1 p.m.; Washburn Rural (2: 34-5) vs. Wichita West-Wichita South winner, 2 p.m.; Junction City (7: 19-16) vs. Dodge City (10: 16-20), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 3

At Derby

Games Saturday — Derby (3: 29-8) vs. Wichita Heights (14: 7-29), 2 p.m.; Hutchinson (6: 20-15) vs. Liberal (11: 15-20), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 4

At Wichita East

Games Saturday — Wichita East (4: 28-10) vs. Lawrence (13: 9-25), 2 p.m.; Free State (5: 22-11) vs. Wichita North (12: 10-22), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A SUB-STATES

East Sub-State 1

At Spring Hill

Games Saturday — KC Washington (16: 5-18) vs. KC Schlagle (17: 3-15), 1 p.m.; Spring Hill (1: 34-2) vs. KC Washington-KC Schlagle winner, 2 p.m.; Pittsburg (8: 23-11) vs. Bonner Springs (9: 22-14), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 2

At St. James Academy

Games Saturday — KC Turner (15: 7-22) vs. Highland Park (18: 1-31), 1 p.m.; St. James Academy (1: 33-2) vs. KC Turner-Highland Park winner, 2 p.m.; Seaman (7: 27-9) vs. Blue Valley Southwest (10: 20-13), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 3

At Lansing

Games Saturday — Lansing (3: 28-4) vs. DeSoto (14: 7-21), 2 p.m.; Shawnee Heights (6: 26-8) vs. KC Sumner (11: 17-12), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 4

At Basehor-Linwood

Games Saturday — Basehor-Linwood (4: 30-5) vs. Leavenworth (13: 9-24), 2 p.m.; Aquinas (5: 27-6) vs. Topeka West (12: 15-20), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 1

At Maize South

Games Saturday — Emporia (16: 9-24) vs. Andover Central (17: 8-28), 1 p.m.; Maize South (1: 36-2) vs. Emporia-Andover Central winner, 2 p.m.; Wichita Northwest (8: 24-14) vs. Hays (9: 20-12), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 2

At Carroll

Games Saturday — Maize (15: 12-25) vs. Salina Central (18: 6-29), 1 p.m.; Carroll (2: 31-6) vs. Maize-Salina Central winner, 2 p.m.; Kapaun (7: 24-10) vs. Newton (10: 19-15), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 3

At Andover

Games Saturday — Andover (3: 30-6) vs. Arkansas City (14: 13-20), 2 p.m.; McPherson (6: 26-10) vs. Eisenhower (11: 20-16), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 4

At Great Bend

Games Saturday — Great Bend (4: 27-6) vs. Salina South (13: 14-21), 2 p.m.; Goddard (5: 31-7) vs. Valley Center (12: 15-19), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A SUB-STATES

East Sub-State 1

At Independence

Games Saturday — KC Piper (16: 6-24) vs. Iola (17: 5-22), 1 p.m.; Independence (1: 31-3) vs. KC Piper-Iola winner, 2 p.m.; Girard (8: 18-20) vs. Baldwin (9: 13-17), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 2

At Atchison

Games Saturday — Coffeyville (15: 8-22) vs. Parsons (18: 1-28), 1 p.m.; Atchison (1: 26-12) vs. Coffeyville-Parsons winner, 2 p.m.; Louisburg (7: 18-15) vs. Miege (10: 14-20), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 3

At Eudora

Games Saturday — Eudora (3: 23-13) vs. Paola (14: 10-21), 2 p.m.; Chanute (6: 19-14) vs. Tonganoxie (11: 13-19), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

East Sub-State 4

At Hayden

Games Saturday — Hayden (4: 23-14) vs. Fort Scott (13: 12-21), 2 p.m.; Labette County (5: 19-13) vs. Ottawa (12: 12-20), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 1

At Andale

Games Saturday — Clearwater (16: 10-22) vs. Mulvane (17: 8-26), 1 p.m.; Andale (1: 31-2) vs. Clearwater-Mulvane winner, 2 p.m.; Augusta (8: 19-15) vs. Wamego (9: 20-16), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 2

At Circle

Games Saturday — Clay Center (15: 11-22) vs. Ulysses (18: 6-29), 1 p.m.; Circle (2: 29-6) vs. Clay Center-Ulysses winner, 2 p.m.; Buhler (7: 22-12) vs. El Dorado (10: 17-17), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 3

At Holton

Games Saturday — Holton (3: 26-11) vs. Rose Hill (14: 12-22), 2 p.m.; Abilene (6: 24-13) vs. Pratt (11: 16-19), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

West Sub-State 4

At Chapman

Games Saturday — Chapman (4: 23-10) vs. Winfield (13: 12-22), 2 p.m.; Nickerson (5: 24-12) vs. Wellington (12: 14-20), 3 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

At Axtell

Games Tuesday — Doniphan West (4: 9-20) vs. Axtell (5: 9-22), 2 p.m.; Wetmore (2: 14-17) vs. Troy (7: 2-26), 3 p.m.; Valley Falls (3: 13-21) vs. Onaga (6: 6-22), 4 p.m.; Centralia (1: 25-5) vs. Doniphan West-Axtell winner, 5 p.m.; Wetmore-Troy winner vs. Valley Falls-Onaga winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Beloit-St. John's

Games Tuesday — Lakeside (4: 15-13) vs. Tescott (5: 8-19), 2 p.m.; Lincoln (2: 21-10) vs. Rock Hills (7: 4-21), 3 p.m.; Sylvan-Lucas (3: 18-10) vs. Southern Cloud (6: 8-20), 4 p.m.; Beloit-St. John's (1: 25-6) vs. Lakeside-Tescott winner, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Rock Hills winner vs. Sylvan-Lucas-Southern Cloud winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Frankfort

Games Tuesday — Pike Valley (4: 11-15) vs. Linn (5: 12-20), 2 p.m.; Frankfort (2: 20-11) vs. Washington County (7: 11-19), 3 p.m.; Hanover (3: 17-14) vs. Blue Valley-Randolph (6: 12-20), 4 p.m.; Clifton-Clyde (1: 21-9) vs. Pike Valley-Linn winner, 5 p.m.; Frankfort-Washington County winner vs. Hanover-BV-Randolph winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Lost Springs-Centre

Games Tuesday — Wakefield (4: 6-17) vs. Marais des Cygnes Valley (5: 7-20), 3 p.m.; Solomon (3: 8-22) vs. Centre (6: 6-18), 4 p.m.; Rural Vista (1: 29-3) vs. Wakefield-MdCV winner, 5 p.m.; Burlingame (2: 17-8) vs. Solomon-Centre winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

NOTE: Top-two teams from above regionals will advance to Saturday sub-states at Centralia.

At Attica

Games Tuesday — Pretty Prairie (4: 23-11) vs. South Central (5: 22-12), 2 p.m.; Attica (2: 30-7) vs. South Barber (7: 9-23), 3 p.m.; Kiowa County (3: 25-8) vs. Ashland (6: 11-22), 4 p.m.; Cunningham (1: 30-6) vs. Pretty Prairie-South Central winner, 5 p.m.; Attica-South Barber winner vs. Kiowa County-Ashland winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Kinsley

Games Tuesday — Macksville (4: 13-15) vs. Hodgeman County (5: 12-17), 2 p.m.; Bucklin (2: 22-12) vs. Fowler (7: 1-27), 3 p.m.; Kinsley (3: 15-14) vs. Pawnee Heights (6: 2-26), 4 p.m.; Minneola (1: 27-8) vs. Macksville-Hodgeman County winner, 5 p.m.; Bucklin-Fowler winner vs. Kinsley-Pawnee Heights winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Little River

Games Tuesday — Chase (4: 8-17) vs. Stafford (5: 7-23), 3 p.m.; St. John (3: 17-14) vs. Fairfield (6: 2-29), 4 p.m.; Little River (1: 23-7) vs. Chase-Stafford winner, 5 p.m.; Hutchinson Central Christian (2: 23-11) vs. St. John-Fairfield winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Moscow

Games Tuesday — Rolla (4: 14-19) vs. Moscow (5: 10-20), 2 p.m.; Meade (2: 18-12) vs. Deerfield (7: 1-28), 3 p.m.; Ingalls (3: 14-19) vs. Satanta (6: 8-20), 4 p.m.; South Gray (1: 25-9) vs. Rolla-Moscow winner, 5 p.m.; Meade-Deerfield winner vs. Ingalls-Satanta winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

NOTE: Top-two teams from above regionals advance to Saturday sub-states at Greensburg-Kiowa County.

At Central Plains

Games Tuesday — Western Plains (4: 12-17) vs. Ness City (5: 9-16), 2 p.m.; Victoria (2: 17-10) vs. LaCrosse (7: 1-26), 3 p.m.; Otis-Bison (3: 19-12) vs. Wilson (6: 5-20), 4 p.m.; Central Plains (1: 21-10) vs. Western Plains-Ness City winner, 5 p.m.; Victoria-LaCrosse winner vs. Otis-Bison-Wilson winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Logan

Games Tuesday — Stockton (4: 14-13) vs. Osborne (5: 14-15), 2 p.m.; Logan (2: 17-10) vs. Natoma (7: 0-28), 3 p.m.; Palco (3: 13-10) vs. Northern Valley (6: 4-21), 4 p.m.; Thunder Ridge (1: 25-5) vs. Stockton-Osborne winner, 5 p.m.; Logan-Natoma winner vs. Palco-Northern Valley winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Rexford-Golden Plains

Games Tuesday — Cheylin (4: 8-18) vs. Oberlin (5: 6-22), 3 p.m.; St. Francis (3: 18-10) vs. Triplains-Brewster (6: 1-24), 4 p.m.; Golden Plains (1: 24-5) vs. Cheylin-Oberlin winner, 5 p.m.; Atwood (2: 19-10) vs. St. Francis-Triplains-Brewster winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Tribune

Games Tuesday — Tribune (4: 15-14) vs. Weskan (5: 5-22), 3 p.m.; Dighton (3: 17-14) vs. Quinter (6: 2-25), 4 p.m.; Wheatland-Grinnell (1: 23-7) vs. Tribune-Weskan winner, 5 p.m.; Sharon Springs (2: 19-10) vs. Dighton-Quinter winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

NOTE: Top-two teams from above regionals advance to Saturday's sub-states at Ransom-Western Plains

At Goessel

Games Tuesday — Elyria Christian (4: 10-18) vs. Berean Academy (5: 4-21), 2 p.m.; Burrton (2: 15-18) vs. Wichita Central Christian (7: 0-2), 3 p.m.; Peabody (3: 9-16) vs. Wichita Classical (6: 2-27), 4 p.m.; Goessel (1: 14-15) vs. Elyria Christian-Berean Academy winner, 5 p.m.; Burrton-Wichita Central Christian winner vs. Peabody-Wichita Classical winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Madison

Games Tuesday — Waverly (4: 20-9) vs. Southern Coffey (5: 10-18), 2 p.m.; Lebo (2: 24-6) vs. Hartford (7: 6-20), 3 p.m.; Olpe (3: 22-9) vs. Madison (6: 8-17), 4 p.m.; Flinthills (1: 31-4) vs. Waverly-Southern Coffey winner, 5 p.m.; Lebo-Hartford winner vs. Olpe-Madison winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Oswego

Games Tuesday — Marmaton Valley (4: 14-21) vs. Colony-Crest (5: 7-23), 3 p.m.; St. Paul (3: 20-15) vs. Altoona-Midway (6: 1-28), 4 p.m.; Chetopa (1: 33-5) vs. Marmaton Valley-Colony-Crest winner, 5 p.m.; Oswego (2: 22-9) vs. St. Paul-Altoona-Midway winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

At Oxford

Games Tuesday — Norwich (4: 10-19) vs. Central-Burden (5: 7-22), 2 p.m.; Udall (2: 21-12) vs. Caldwell (7: 5-30), 3 p.m.; Oxford (3: 13-18) vs. South Haven (6: 5-20), 4 p.m.; Argonia (1: 29-8) vs. Norwich-Central-Burden winner, 5 p.m.; Udall-Caldwell winner vs. Oxford-South Haven winner, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

NOTE: Top-two teams from above regionals advance to Saturday's sub-states at Rosalia-Flinthills.