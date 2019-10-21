PITTSBURG, KANSAS – The Andover Trojans finished off Saturday with an impressive performance from the Sinclair sisters as the Trojans finished third at the Class 5A State Tennis tournament.

Sarah Sinclair finished sixth and Emma Sinclair finished ninth.

Sarah a top seed, finding herself with a bye in the first round. She won her first match against Gabbie Chavez of Bonner Springs in straight sets. That’s when Bishop Carroll’s Paige Stronghoner stunned Sinclair in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 to end day one for the sophomore.

Emma Sinclair had to battle through the first round without a bye. She won her first match against Sydney Achilles of McPherson 6-3, 6-2. Then, she upset Blue Valley Southwest’s Merritt Ellis 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, that’s where she met future state champion, Clara Whitaker. Sinclair fell 6-0, 6-1. It would be the only game Whitaker would lose all tournament.

Sarah would be in business form on Day 2. She dispatched of Kelly Troung 9-1. Then, took out Perrin Schneider to get into the fifth place match. She would fall to Robyn Logan of Salina South 9-6 in a tough fought fifth place match. She finishes her sophomore season with an impressive 28-9 record.

Emma’s Day 2 would be a little bit more complicated. She would lose to Megan Ward of St. James Academy to start the day. She would have to go through Topeka Seaman's Schneider to get into the ninth place match. That's where Sinclair was able to defeat Truong of Goddard Eisenhower for ninth place. She dispatched her 9-7. Sinclair, only a junior, finishes her season 25-13.

In the doubles side of things, Sydney Benjamin and Hannah Weers didn't fare well for the Trojans. They would drop both of their first two matches, ending their time at 5A state. The other doubles duo, Aurelia Tan and Annabelle Tantemsomboon, only sophomores, would finish sixth, rolling through the consolation bracket with relative ease.

Tan-Tantemsomboon took out Wichita Northwest in the first round in straight sets. They were sent to the consolation bracket by the state runner-ups from St. James Academy 6-3, 6-4.

That’s where Tan-Tantemsomboon did their work. They took out Bonner Springs 9-1. Then, Topeka Seaman 9-6.

They were able to win the cross town match up against Jazzmyn Williams and HIlary Tallman at the start of Day 2, 9-2. The win over Salina Central's duo sent them into the fifth place match on a four-match win streak.

An unfortunate break sent Tan-Tantemsomboon to sixth place as Salina’s doubles were able to take them out 9-7. The pair finishes 25-9 on the season.

Andover finished third with 28 points, only a single point out of second place. Kapaun Mt. Carmel won the Class 5A Championship with 32 points.