The Andover Central defense continues its redemption they suffocated the Andover Trojans all evening long en route to a 31-13 victory on Friday night.

Andover Central improves to 6-1 on the season as they will finish their regular season on Thursday night in Arkansas City.

“We have a defensive mentality of 14 points and two turnovers,” Trey DeGarmo said. “If we came hold their offense to 14 points and we get turnovers, that’s a good night.

The Trojans were banged up with many players such as Eli Fahnestock and Payton Henry out for tonight’s game (Fahnestock for the season), Andover inserted Ashton Ngo in at quarterback and let him go.

Ngo was 5-of-23 for 40 yards and three interceptions. Ngo is not really the one to blame, with key players out, the junior linebacker did everything he could.

DeGarmo was everywhere it seemed at once. He set the tone on the second drive of the game as he laid a big hit on Ngo, sending the Trojans into punting formation.

After forcing a turnover on the first play of the game, it was the stout Andover defense who made the first move, holding the Jaguars to only a 32-yard field goal.

After DeGarmo’s big hit and a punt, the Trojan defense came through again. This time it was Dillon Schobourgh with the interception.

Andover went big right away. Ngo found Max Middleton for the 22-yard touchdown pass, giving the Trojans a 7-3 lead with 6:30 remaining in the first.

The Jaguars offense had been pressing for a good portion of the first half. The wind would carry the ball, cause issues in the passing game. Multiple passes sailing high over receivers’ heads.

“The wind was a challenge tonight,” Andover Central head coach Derek Tuttle said.

The passing game was definitely limited as Shomari Parnell went only 7-of-27 for 137 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Ty Herrmann found the end zone for the first touchdown for Andover Central. A 40-yard touchdown run down the right side gave the Jags the lead in the first quarter.

“We faced a good defense tonight,” Herrmann said. “We’re happy with what we did tonight.”

The second quarter changed it for the Jags as Parnell threw a ball up for grabs and Xavier Bell pulled it down and raced to the end zone for the 44-yard touchdown pass.

“X is a special player,” Tuttle said. “He used his athleticism to make that play.”

Andover would not really threaten the rest of the game. David Kemp did hit two massive field goals, one of 52 yards and another from 54 yards.

After Andover climbed to within 17-13 with 9:01 remaining in the third, the defense shut down the remaining Trojan offense. After another interception, it was Parnell keeping it home for 19-yard keeper, making the score 24-13 with 4:45 left to go in the third.

The game was marred by many penalties. DeGarmo had an interception returned inside the Andover 10-yard line but it was called back on a block-in the back. Parnell found Bell again for a 49-yard touchdown pass but was called back on a holding penalty. The game was not as close as the score indicated due to self-inflicting penalties.

“We have a lot of room to improve as you saw tonight,” Tuttle said. “We’ll work on that and get ready for Ark City.”

The Jaguars travel to Arkansas City for their season finale, for a special Thursday night showdown.

“We’re still getting better,” DeGarmo said.

AND – 7 3 3 0 - 13

AC – 10 7 7 7 – 31

AC – 32-yard FG by Blake Robison.

AND – 22-yard from Ashton Ngo to Max Middleton (kick is good).

AC – 40-yrd TD run by Ty Herrmann (kick is good).

AC – 44-yard TD pass from Shomari Parnell to Xavier Bell (kick is good).

AND – 52-yard FG by David Kemp.

AND – 54-yard FG by David Kemp.

AC – 19-yard TD run by Parnell (kick is good).

AC – 3-yard TD run by RJ Bethea III (kick is good).