HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOXSCORES

CENTRALIA 62, WABAUNSEE 0

Wabaunsee;0;0;0;0;—;0

Centralia;32;24;6;0;—;62

Centralia — Feldkamp (2) 17 run, 28 run, Becker 5 run, K. Haverkamp (2) 7 run, 82 run, Quigley 5 run, Floord 9, run, Bowers 5 run. PAT — K. Haverkamp run, Feldkamp 3 runs, Heinen pass from K. Haverkamp, Flood 2 runs, Becker run.

CHASE COUNTY 60, VALLEY FALLS 14

Valley Falls;6;8;X;X;—;14

Chase County;20;40;X;X;—;60

Valley Falls — Cervantes 15 pass from Pickerell, Pickerell 29 run. PAT — Run.

Chase County — Rogers (3) 43 run, 60 run, 19 run, C. Budke (4) 22 run, 17 run, 37 run, 25 run, Eidman 10 pass from C. Budke. PAT — Rogers 2 runs, Holloway run, C. Budke 3 runs.

FRANKFORT 24, AXTELL 20

Frankfort;12;0;6;6;—;24

Axtell;8;6;0;6;—;20

Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (2) 50 run, 67 run, Cornelison 14 run, Bussmann 32 pass from Cornelison.

Axtell — D. Buessing (2) 24 pass from Detweiler, 6 pass from Detweiler, M. Buessing 1 run. PAT — Detweiler run.

HESSTON 43, CHAPMAN 32

Chapman;0;12;6;14;—;32

Hesston;14;14;0;15;—;43

Chapman — Liebau 38 pass from Erickson, Litzinger (2) 8 pass from Erickson, 40 pass from Erickson, Erickson (2) 1 run, 51 run. PAT — Erickson run.

Hesston — Cox 37 pass from Eilert, Eilert (2) 3 run, 1 run, Arnold (2) 1 run, 11 run, Bollinger 35 pass from Eilert. PAT — Nelson 6 kicks.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 36, JEFFERSON NORTH 8

Jackson Heights;6;8;6;16;—;36

Jefferson North;0;8;0;0;—;8

Jackson Heights — Williams (2) 35 run, 44 run, Thompson 9 run, Amon 4 run, Dohl 10 run. PAT — Amon 2 runs.

Jefferson North — Feldkamp 14 pass from Tweed. PAT — Noll pass from Tweed.

LEBO 62, MARANATHA 36

Maranath;8;14;8;6;—;36

Lebo;30;12;14;6;—;62

Maranatha — Utech 20 pass from Burdette, 6 pass from Burdette, Burdette 5 run, West (2) 1 pass from Burdette, 3 run. PAT — Utech 2 pass from Burdette, West pass from Burdette.

Lebo — Reese (2) 60 pass from McEwen, 69 pass from McEwen, Bailey (2) 17 pass from McEwen, 9 pass from McEwen, Ott 19 pass from McEwen, McEwen (2) 1 run, 1 run, Davies (2) 6 pass from McEwen, 26 pass from McEwen. PAT — McEwen 3 runs, Davies pass from McEwen.

LYNDON 36, TROY 16

Lyndon;7;14;8;7;—;36

Troy;0;8;0;8—;16

Lyndon — Detwiler (2) 14 run, 6 pass from Massey, Edington 50 pass from Massey, Wells 6 pass from Massey, Hinck 6 run. PAT — Edington 2 kicks, Detweiler pass from Massey, Massey run.

Troy — Moore 2 run, Shallenberger 33 pass from Jasper. PAT — Jasper run, Smith pass from Jasper.

MDCV 82, WAKEFIELD 34

Wakefield;12;16;6;X;—;34

MdCV;30;38;14;X;—;82

Wakefield — Vann (4) 27 run, 45 kickoff return, 25 run, 6 run, Krueger 8 pass from Vann. PAT — Vann run, Krueger pass from Vann.

Marais des Cygnes Valley — Baker (4) 4 run, 1 run, 5 run, 33 interception return, Lingenfelter 16 pass from Lacey, Lacey (2) 26 run, 65 run, Holloway (2) 11 pass from Lacey, 15 pass from Lacey, Vanderpool (2) 35 pass from Lacey, 6 pass from Lacey, PAT — Lacey 2 runs, Baker 2 runs, Vanderpool 2 pass from Lacey, Baker pass from Lacey.

MAUR HILL 49, PLEASANT RIDGE 14

Pleasant Ridge;7;0;0;7;;14

Maur Hill;14;20;15;0;—;49

Pleasant Ridge — Heckman (2) 6 run, 17 pass from Gibson. PAT — Battle 2 kicks.

Maur Hill — Schwinn 15 run, 16 run, 49 pass from J. Caudle, D. Caudle 16 pass from J. Caudle, Kocour 55 pass from J. Caudle, Smith 4 run, Siebenmorgen 11 pass from J. Caudle. PAt — Folsom 5 kicks, Caudle pass.

NEMAHA CENTRAL 57, ATCHISON COUNTY 18

Atchison County;6;0;0;2;—;18

Nemaha Central;22;8;27;0;—;57

Atchison County — Courter 7 run, Smith 11 run, Myers 3 run.

Nemaha Central — Schultejans (2) 10 run, 11 run, Gerety 13 pass from Schultejans, Huerter 45 pass from Schultejans, McWilliams 11 pass from Schultejans, Leonard 21 pass from Schultejans, Ahlquist 36 interception return, Kramer 72 run. PAT — 2 runs, 3 kicks, pass.

OLPE 48, MARION 6

Olpe;7;27;7;7;—;48

Marion;6;0;0;0;—;6

Olpe — Robert (5) 9 run, 18 run, 1 run, 3 run, 7 run, W. Redeker 6 blocked punt return, Barnard 18 pass from Hoelting. PAT — Castillo 6 kicks.

Marion — Tracy 17 pass from Lanning.

OSKALOOSA 38, WEST FRANKLIN 16

West Franklin;0;8;8;0;—;16

Oskaloosa;8;6;8;16;—;38

West Franklin — Wise 12 pass from Birzer, Birzer 3 run. PAT — Birzer 2 runs.

Oskaloosa — King 6 run, Perry (2) 2 run, 20 run, Henry 20 run, Freed 3 pass from Perry. PAT — Danford 2 pass from Perry, King run, Hast pass from Perry.

RILEY COUNTY 33, SE-SALINE 29

Riley County;15;6;6;6;—;33

SE-Saline;8;14;7;0;—;29

Riley County — T. Harmison (2) 24 pass from G. Harmison, 15 pass from G. Harmison, Barnes (2) 38 run, 5 run, Brokenicky 25 pass from G. Harmison. PAT — Brokenicky run, Abernathy kick.

Southeast-Saline — Banks 1 run, Gebhardt (2) 7 run, 4 run, Poague 5 run. PAT — Eklund run, Kitchener 3 kicks.

ROCK CREEK 54, CLAY CENTER 14

Rock Creek;14;19;21;0;—;54

Clay Center;0;8;6;0;—;14

Rock Creek — Killingsworth (3) 7 run, 15 run, 7 run, Whaley 45 pass from Killingsworth, 6 pass from Killingsworth, Plummer 80 kickoff return, Forge 2 run, Golden 5 run. PAT — Golden 4 kicks, Killingsworth run.

CLay Center — Ferguson 4 run, Mullin 3 run. PAT — Glavan run.

ROSSVILLE 62, COUNCIL GROVE 13

Rossville;20;13;22;7;—;62

Council Grove;0;7;6;0;—;13

Rossville — Horak (3) 12 run, 54 run, 7 run, Rezac 9 run, Sowers (2) 5 pass from Horak, 19 run, Brown 15 pass from Horak, Reeves 30 pass from Horak, Perine 1 run. PAT — Sowers 2 runs, Reeves 4 kicks, Giacoma kick.

Council Grove — Bieling 60 run, King 44 pass from Bieling. PAT — Bieling kick.

ROYAL VALLEY 53, HIAWATHA 20

Hiawatha;7;13;0;0;—;20

Royal Valley;14;12;21;6;—;53

VALLEY HEIGHTS 28, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 13

Valley Heights;16;12;0;0;—;28

Northern Heights;0;7;6;0;—;13

Valley Heights — Beardsley (2) 44 run, 1 run, Coggins 11 run, L’Ecuyer 52 run. PAT — Coggins run, House run.

Northern Heights — Preisner 18 pass from Heiman, Floyd 38 run. PAT — Bergasa Marton kick.

WAVERLY 68, HARTFORD 20

Hartford;6;0;8;6;—;20

Waverly;24;16;14;14;—;60

Hartford — Sull (2) 55 pass from Smith, 16 run, Navarro 8 pass from Sull. PAT — Sull run.

Waverly — Foster (5) 12 run, 10 run, 70 run, 41 run, 10 run, Wilson (3) 1 run, 43 run, 7 run, Bartley 54 pass from Foster. PAT — Wilson 2 runs, Foster run, Pope 2 pass from Foster, Rodriguez pass from Foster, Wallace run.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CITY

DeSoto 59, Shawnee Heights 14

Junction City 34, Seaman 7

Manhattan 62, Topeka West 0

Perry-Lecompton 21, Hayden 20 OT

Topeka High 27, Emporia 0

Washburn Rural 64, Highland Park 8

AREA

Augusta 37, Abilene 14

Basehor-Linwood 39, Atchison 20

Beloit-St. John’s 54, Lakeside 0

Bennington 54, Herington 8

Burlington 42, Osawatomie 28

Central Heights 32, McLouth 0

Centralia 62, Wabaunsee 0

Centre 56, Rural Vista 0

Chase County 60, Valley Falls 14

Clifton-Clyde 48, Washington County 0

Colony-Crest 40, Southern Coffey 16

Concordia 34, Beloit 24

Doniphan West 54, Blue Valley-Randolph 6

Frankfort 24, Axtell 20

Free State 41, SM East 14

Hanover 54, Wetmore 7

Hesston 43, Chapman 32

Holton 30, Marysville 8

Jackson Heights 36, Jefferson North 8

Jefferson West 29, Wellsville 23

Lawrence 35, Olathe North 10

Lebo 62, Maranatha 36

Louisburg 49, Ottawa 7

Lyndon 36, Troy 16

Madison 56, Burlingame 6

Marais des Cygnes Valley 82, Wakefield 34

Maur Hill 49, Pleasant Ridge 14

Nemaha Central 57, Atchison County 18

Olpe 48, Marion 6

Onaga 56, Tescott 0

Oskaloosa 38, West Franklin 16

Riley County 33, Southeast-Saline 29

Riverside 55, Horton 0

Rock Creek 54, Clay Center 14

Rossville 62, Council Grove 13

Royal Valley 53, Hiawatha 20

Santa Fe Trail 55, KC Ward 8

Silver Lake 57, Osage City 0

St. Marys 44, Mission Valley 43

Tonganoxie 55, Baldwin 0

Valley Heights 28, Northern Heights 13

Wamego 28, Sabetha 15

Waverly 62, Hartford 20

STATE

Altoona-Midway 36, Marmaton Valley 20

Andover Central 31, Andover 13

Aquinas 45, Miege 32

Arkansas City 13, Valley Center 7

Ashland 57, Rolla 7

Blue Valley Northwest 33, Blue Valley North 28

Blue Valley West 44, Blue Valley Southwest 10 (Thurs.)

Bolivar, Mo. 52, Fort Scott 0

Bonner Springs 40, Leavenworth 35

Caney Valley 48, Parsons 34

Canton-Galva 60, Solomon 0

Carroll 47, Wichita North 6 (Thurs.)

Cedar Vale-Dexter 56, Oswego 8

Chanute 14, Coffeyville 13

Cheney 55, Wichita Trinity 14

Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 16

Cheylin at Natoma

Chillicothe, Mo. 35, KC Wyandotte 7

Cimarron 48, Lyons 14

Colby 28, Scott City 20 2OT

Colgan 33, Pleasanton 16

Columbus 21, Galena 0

Conway Springs 41, Chaparral 7

Deerfeild 72, Fowler 54

Derby 54, Campus 27

Dodge City 17, Garden City 7

Douglass 32, Fredonia 21

Elkhart 49, Stanton County 8

Ell-Saline 42, Sacred Heart 18

Eureka 33, Belle Plaine 14

Frontenac 55, Baxter Springs 6

Garden Plain 64, Wichita Independent 8

Gardner-Edgerton 56, SM Northwest 14

Girard 14, Iola 12

Goessel 56, Peabody 8

Golden Plains 68, Cunningham 19

Great Bend 49, Liberal 20

Halstead 49, Smoky Valley 0

Hays 17, Buhler 7 (Thurs.)

Hill City at Victoria

Hillsboro 72, Bluestem 0

Hodgeman County 46, Spearville 28

Hoisington 56, Phillipsburg 28

Holcomb 13, Pratt 6

Hoxie 42, Oberlin 20

Hugoton 39, Larned 15

Humboldt 74, Northeast-Arma 6

Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21

Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Stafford 14

Hutchinson Trinity 36, Remington 14

Independence 40, Circle 6

Inman 19, Meade 0

Jayhawk-Linn 20, Erie 16

KC Sumner 29, KC Harmon 12

KC Washington 42, KC Schlagle 6 (Thurs.)

Lakin 18, Sterlin 13

Lansing 56, KC Turner 14

Leoti 58, Atwood 8

Little River 60, St. John 0

Maize 26, Salina Central 8 (Thurs.)

Maize South 7, Goddard 0 OT

McPherson 31, Rose Hill 7

Medicine Lodge 36, Argonia-Attica 16

Mill Valley 24, Blue Valley 20

Minneapolis 34, TMP-Marian 8

Minneola 58, Ingalls 14

Moscow 51, Pawnee Heights 0

Moundridge 56, Central Plains 8

Mulvane 41, El Dorado 6

Newton 14, Eisenhower 13

Ness City 24, Kiowa County 0

Nickerson 32, Kingman 0

Norton at Ellsworth

Norwich 46, Pretty Prairie 0

Oakley 47, LaCrosse 34

Olathe East 49, Pittsburg 14

Olathe Northwest 26, SM South 20

Olathe West 14, Olathe South 7

Osborne 48, Northern Valley 0

Otis-Bison 54, Chase 6

Paola 56, Eudora 3

Plainville at Ellis

Prairie View 41, Anderson County 0

Pratt-Skyline 52, Macksville 22

Quinter 1, Dighton 0 (forfeit)

Riverton 40, Southeast-Cherokee 6

Rock Hills 48, Pike Valley 12

Russell 25, Goodland 0

Satanta at Bucklin

Sedan 50, Central-Burden 48

Sedgwick 48, Sublette 8

Sharon Springs 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)

SM West 35, SM North 0

Smith Center 41, Republic County 12

South Barber 1, Burrton 0 (forfeit)

South Central 56, Oxford 6

South Gray 51, Kinsley 6

South Haven 46, Fairfield 0

Southern Cloud 1, Linn 0 (forfeit)

Southwestern Heights 22, Ellinwood 0

Spring Hill 7, KC Piper 6

St. Francis 60, WaKeeney 12

St. James Academy 21, Kapaun 7

St. Paul 71, Chetopa 0

Stockton 53, Lincoln 8

Sylvan-Lucas 42, Logan-Palco 26

Thunder Ridge 56, Wilson 8

Udall 31, Caldwell 16

Ulysses 17, Labette County 13

Uniontown 54, Yates Center 6

Wellington 14, Winfield 13

Weskan 58, Western Plains 13

West Elk at Flinthills

Wheatland-Grinnell at Triplains-Brewster

Wichita Collegiate 49, Haven 0

Wichita East 32, Wichita Southeast 7

Wichita Northwest 79, Wichita Heights 0

Wichita West 43, Wichita South 6