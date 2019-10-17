Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 7′s predictions:

Last Week: 12-3 (80%)

Overall: 63-21 (75%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

Class 6A

Lawrence 34, OLATHE NORTH 31

Class 5A

Aquinas 35, MIEGE 28

Maize 27, Salina Central 14

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Andover 7

AUGUSTA 21, Abilene 7

MULVANE 32, El Dorado 16

CIRCLE 24, Independence 14

MCPHERSON 48, Rose Hill 14

Class 3A

Scott City 18, COLBY 14

HOLCOMB 21, Pratt 20

Class 2A

Fredonia 18, DOUGLASS 14

HUTCH TRINITY 30, Whitewater-Remington 7

Class 1A

HILLSBORO 42, Bluestem 14

8-MAN I

West Elk 56, Flinthills 6

8-MAN II

AXTELL 50, Frankfort 7