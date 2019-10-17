Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 7′s predictions:
Last Week: 12-3 (80%)
Overall: 63-21 (75%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
Class 6A
Lawrence 34, OLATHE NORTH 31
Class 5A
Aquinas 35, MIEGE 28
Maize 27, Salina Central 14
Class 4A
ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Andover 7
AUGUSTA 21, Abilene 7
MULVANE 32, El Dorado 16
CIRCLE 24, Independence 14
MCPHERSON 48, Rose Hill 14
Class 3A
Scott City 18, COLBY 14
HOLCOMB 21, Pratt 20
Class 2A
Fredonia 18, DOUGLASS 14
HUTCH TRINITY 30, Whitewater-Remington 7
Class 1A
HILLSBORO 42, Bluestem 14
8-MAN I
West Elk 56, Flinthills 6
8-MAN II
AXTELL 50, Frankfort 7