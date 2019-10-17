With only two weeks left in the regular season, playoff and district positioning is key. Some teams know their fates on the post season, while others are trying to get the best position possible. For Andover and Andover Central, it’s rivalry week. The two schools who know each other like the back of their hands headline this week’s games.

Andover at Andover Central

Is… is it really at Andover Central or is this just a neutral site game that will have both sides of the stands packs? That’s probably a more honest approach to the game.

Andover Central is really good. I mean, they’re beating the pulp out of teams, sans the loss to a really good Maize South team. They sport some really tall wide receivers and are not afraid to hit you over the top. If there’s a weakness in the Jaguars, it’s their running game. It’s still a good part of their game but their passing game is first and foremost. There have been multiple games where the Jaguars had less than 60 yards rushing and won. So, you cannot really make this team one dimensional.

The star of the offense is Shomari Parnell. The two-sport superstar is showing why he’s getting letters from Kansas State for football. The senior has thrown for 1,327 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has another three on the ground.

For Andover, a season in which they were supposed to figure things out hasn’t gone the way they anticipated. A blown 10-point lead with 52 seconds left to go in Week 1 one became the epitome of their season. They don’t score a lot of points and it doesn’t help their quarterback, Eli Fahnestock is done for the season. They haven’t scored 20 points all season.

That said, their defense has been exceptional. They’re one of the best in the state. They’ve only allowed 63 points. They’ve only allowed 20 points once. They’re a hard-hitting defense that isn’t afraid to make a team one dimensional.

This game is going to come down to whoever can score points and for Andover, that’s not a good thing. A sophomore quarterback doing his best has only been on the field for one touchdown in his last two games. Andover Central scored 27 points in the second quarter against Great Bend last week. The Trojans have scored 29 points over their last three games.

Prediction: Andover Central 28, Andover 7

Circle at Independence

The Thunderbirds were brought back to earth as they lost to Buhler last week. However, this team figured out how to score and win in the process. They’ll go to Independence and Schultis Stadium on Friday night. They’ll get the Bulldogs with a chance of getting two wins this season.

By transitive property, the Thunderbirds should roll away with this game. El Dorado, who Circle beat, beat Independence. However, in real life, we’ll see.

Circle can be turnover prone despite have some senior leadership in Luke Myers. If the senior can take care of the ball and the defense can come up with key stops, like they did against El Dorado, Circle may be moving their playoff positioning up.

Last season, Circle was able to get the win against the Bulldogs 40-34. I'd be a bit surprised if the scoring is that high once again. The Circle defense is better than the numbers portray.

Prediction: Circle 24, Independence 14

West Elk at Flinthills

Short and sweet: This is not the West Elk team of year’s past. The Patriots are decent. They’ve turned around a salty season from a year ago by getting some revenge wins like beating Udall, who destroyed them the year before. So, when they roll onto the field on Friday night, this isn’t an automatic win for Flinthills.

Flinthills beat West Elk last year, giving them two wins on the season. This season, it may be different. Flinthills head coach Daniel Scribner continues to talk about how turnovers hurt his team and while that’s true for any team, when you have a small margin of error, that’s huge.

West Elk's quarterback Devin Loudermilk does it all. He has thrown for only 151 yards (3 TDs and zero INTs), but he's ran for 689 yards on 61 carries. He has 11 touchdowns.

The best way for Flinthills to get this game in the bag is to make West Elk throw the ball. That means forcing them into third and long’s, putting them behind the sticks. If they can do that and maybe force some turnovers, this could turn out to be a closer game thane expected.

Prediction: West Elk 46, Flinthills 6

Abilene at Augusta

Augusta is trying to find the right way once again after faltering the last two weeks. They showed a great start against No. 2 McPherson at home last week. They were tied 14-14 before McPherson went all McPherson on them.

Hunter Anderson is the engine that makes Jason Filbeck’s offense go. The Sophomore is really finding his legs as he rushed for 143 yards last week in the loss. He’s really starting to get a feel of what the Orioles want to do offensively.

Abilene’s season isn’t the same. They’re winless heading into Friday’s game. Their offense is invisible at tiems as they've only scored over 13 points once. That was a 36-21 loss to Chapman. Jackson Randles is the QB of the Cowboys. He was 8-of-16 in a loss to St. Mary's Colgan. Junior Caleb Burt leads the rushing attack.

Prediction: Augusta 21, Abilene 7