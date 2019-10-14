Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Monday

Oct 14, 2019 at 3:42 PM


Top 10

Derby Lawrence Aquinas Olathe North Maize Wichita Northwest Topeka De Soto Gardner-Edgerton Maize South

 

6A

Derby Lawrence Olathe North Topeka Gardner-Edgerton

5A

Aquinas Maize Wichita Northwest De Soto Maize South

4A

Miege McPherson Paola Tonganoxie Andover Central

3A

Andale Topeka Hayden Marysville Halstead Columbus

2A

Hoisington Garden Plain Humboldt Silver Lake Cimarron

1A

Smith Center Olpe Sedgwick Plainville Lydon

8M-I

Canton-Galva St. Francis South Central Clifton-Clyde Madison

8M-II

Axtell Hanover Osborne Thunder Ridge St. Paul