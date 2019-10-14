Top 10Derby Lawrence Aquinas Olathe North Maize Wichita Northwest Topeka De Soto Gardner-Edgerton Maize South
6ADerby Lawrence Olathe North Topeka Gardner-Edgerton
5AAquinas Maize Wichita Northwest De Soto Maize South
4AMiege McPherson Paola Tonganoxie Andover Central
3AAndale Topeka Hayden Marysville Halstead Columbus
2AHoisington Garden Plain Humboldt Silver Lake Cimarron
1ASmith Center Olpe Sedgwick Plainville Lydon
8M-ICanton-Galva St. Francis South Central Clifton-Clyde Madison
8M-IIAxtell Hanover Osborne Thunder Ridge St. Paul