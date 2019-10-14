The Broncos' climb out of their 0-4 hole to start the season is half complete.

Defense ruled Sunday as the Broncos had seven sacks and three interceptions in a 16-0 home win over the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos entered with five sacks and three takeaways in their first five games combined.

The Broncos (2-4) are two games behind AFC West leader Kansas City (4-2), which has lost two consecutive games and visits Denver on Thursday night.

The Broncos avoided their third 0-3 home start in franchise history (1971 and '94) and their fifth 1-5 overall start (1964, '66-67 and '94). by holding Tennessee to 204 yards offense.

How would you grade the Broncos' Week 6 performance against the Titans.

Leading 6-0 at halftime, the Broncos used an interception by safety Justin Simmons to set up their first touchdown. That was it for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who departed with a 9.5 passer rating and was replaced by Ryan Tannehill.

Simmons returned the ball to the Titans' 41. Two plays later, Royce Freeman turned a short pass into a 19-yard gain. The drive was capped by Phillip Lindsay's two-yard touchdown run with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

The Titans' best scoring chance came early in the fourth quarter when they started at the Broncos' 36-yard line following a punt return. Tennessee drove to the Broncos' 11, but Mike Purcell had a tackle for loss, cornerback Chris Harris broke up a pass and, on fourth down, defensive end DeMarcus Walker sacked Tannehill.

Sparked by Lindsay's 30-yard run, the Broncos made it 16-0 with 4:53 remaining on Brandon McManus' 48-yard field goal.

The first half was tough on the eyes. The teams combined to convert two of 15 third-down opportunities and combined to punt 11 times.

The Broncos couldn't take advantage of Chris Harris' interception late in the second quarter. The only points were McManus field goals of 31 and 53 yards.

Following a Titans three-and-out, the Broncos quickly moved into Tennessee territory on their first possession on an eight-yard run by Lindsay, five-yard run by Lindsay, eight-yard catch by fullback Andy Janovich and eight-yard run by Royce Freeman. But the Broncos settled for McManus' field goal when a bubble screen to receiver Emmanuel Sanders (who missed the second half with a knee injury) gained no yards and, two plays later, quarterback Joe Flacco threw incomplete to receiver Courtland Sutton.

The Titans couldn't do anything offensively in the first half. The Broncos had three sacks (Alexander Johnson, Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe) and ran only one play (a punt) in Broncos' territory.

The Broncos doubled their lead on a 50-yard drive sparked by Sutton's 41-yard catch down the left sideline. The drive, though, should have produced more, but the Broncos failed to convert a third-and-1.

Harris' interception came with 33 seconds left in the first half and put the football at the Broncos' 40 after Wolfe's penalty during Harris' return. But the Broncos went three-and-out.

Harris has 20 career interception, tied for 10th in Broncos history.

The Broncos shut out their opponent in the first half for the second consecutive game, the first time that's happened since Weeks 6-7 of 2006.

Flacco was 7-of-13 passing in the first half and Mariota was 7 of 15.