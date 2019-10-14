The coach in Eric Detweiler will say that no matter who was on the field for Axtell on Friday night, his belief in them was supreme.

But the realist in Detweiler could only laugh when put on the spot as to whether the realist in him truly believed his Eagles could upset No. 1 Hanover on its home field without arguably the best player in program history.

“That’s a great question,” Detweiler said as he chuckled.

He didn’t answer it, but he didn’t have to. The Eagles did it for him.

With All-State quarterback Quinn Buessing knocked from Friday’s showdown between the No. 1 and 3 teams in Eight-Man Division II early in the second quarter and the Eagles trailing 14-0, it didn’t look good for Axtell.

Instead, Axtell answered the bell in a big way. Freshman Isaac Detweiler filled Buessing’s spot at quarterback and the Eagles lined up and out-powered Hanover for a 28-26 victory.

The loss ended a state-record streak of 43 consecutive wins by Hanover, which has won the last three Division II state titles. The Wildcats’ last loss came to Spearville in the 2015 Division I state championship game.

Hanover’s last loss that didn’t come in a championship game came in 2013 against Baileyville B&B, which went on to win the state title that season. The last regular-season loss also came in 2013 and Friday’s ended a string of 49 straight regular season victories.

There are program-making wins, and Friday’s could very well be one for Axtell.

“I just can’t be more impressed with how the kids showed up tonight and played with their hair on fire,” Detweiler said. “One thing I told them before the game is play like you have the confidence to win this football game and lo and behold we did and got a great victory.”

The win vaults Axtell from No. 3 to No. 1 in Division II, jumping Osborne to take over Hanover’s top spot. Hanover drops to No. 3.

It doesn’t get any easier for Axtell (6-0), which takes on No. 5 Frankfort this Friday.

Only two other classes saw movement in the top five.

Junction City’s 31-28 final-second loss to arch rival Manhattan drops the Blue Jays out of the top five in Class 6A, replaced by unbeaten Dodge City at No. 5.

In Class 3A, No. 5 Scott City was upset 28-13 by Beloit and replaced in the rankings by Frontenac.

BEST OF KANSAS PREPS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 6-0

No Adler, no problem. Back QB Wash lifts Derby with 5 TDs

2. Aquinas (2) ... 6-0

Saints fight off St. James to set up showdown with Miege

3. Wichita Northwest (3) ... 6-0

Northwest D continues to shine in 52-2 rout of Garden City

4. Lawrence (4) ... 6-0

Lions rally from 14-0 down to beat SM South 40-21

5. Olathe North (5) ... 5-1

Bruce IV runs for 318, 6 TDs in 77-49 shootout win

6. Gardner-Edgerton (6) ... 5-1

Trailblazers whip SM North

7. DeSoto (7) ... 6-0

Wildcats fall down 9-0 then cruise past Basehor-Linwood

8. Dodge City (NR) ... 6-0

Red Demons break open Hays win third quarter

9. Topeka High (9) ... 5-1

Thomas sets Topeka career rushing record in win over Rural

10. Maize (10) ... 6-0

Eagles soar past Salina South 51-7

CLASS 6A

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 6-0

2. Lawrence (2) ... 6-0

3. Olathe North (3) ... 5-1

4. Gardner-Edgerton (4) ... 5-1

5. Dodge City (NR) ... 6-0

Others — Blue Valley 5-1, Blue Valley West 4-2, Free State 5-1, Junction City 5-1, Manhattan 5-1, SM Northwest 5-1, Topeka High 5-1.

Notes — As rivalry games go, Manhattan-Junction City just never disappoints. No matter what kind of season either team is having, their annual battle for the Silver Trophy usually is decided by single digits and Friday night was no different. In a back-and-forth affair, Manhattan pulled out a 31-28 win over Grant Snowden’s 38-yard field goal as time expired. The loss was the first of the season for Junction City and created a four-way tie atop the Centennial League standings with Manhattan, Junction City, Emporia and Topeka High. High’s Ky Thomas became the city of Topeka’s all-time leading rusher, overtaking former Hayden All-Stater Dan Davis.

CLASS 5A

Team ... record

1. Aquinas (1) ... 6-0

2. Wichita Northwest (2) ... 6-0

3. DeSoto (3) ... 6-0

4. Maize (4) ... 6-0

5. Maize South (5) ... 6-0

Others — Carroll 4-2, Eisenhower 4-2, Emporia 4-2, Mill Valley 3-3, St. James Academy 3-3.

Notes — DeSoto had yet to trail in a game this season, but found itself down 9-0 to Basehor-Linwood in Frdiay’s battle for the United Kansas Conference title. The Wildcats responded with 28 straight points as Dallas Williams returned an interception 45 yards to kick-start a 28-16 victory to stay undefeated. Top-ranked Aquinas had its hands full with St. James Academy, taking a 28-21 win heading into this week’s huge showdown with Class 4A No. 1 Miege.

CLASS 4A

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 5-1

2. McPherson (2) ... 6-0

3. Paola (3) ... 6-0

4. Tonganoxie (4) ... 6-0

5. Andover Central (5) ... 5-1

Others — Buhler 5-1, Chanute 5-1, Louisburg 4-2, Pittsburg 4-2, Winfield 5-1.

Notes — When Miege was upset by St. James Academy in Week 4, the Stags looked vulnerable, and capable of perhaps dropping four straight games with powers Rockhurst (Mo.), Blue Valley and Aquinas coming in the next three weeks. Instead, Miege has responded big time. After whipping Rockhurst 34-7, the Stags handled Blue Valley 41-23 as Brison Cobbins ran for five touchdowns. That sets up this week’s huge showdown with 5A No. 1 Aquinas.

CLASS 3A

Team ... record

1. Andale (1) ... 6-0

2. Marysville (2) ... 6-0

3. Hayden (3) ... 6-0

4. Sabetha (5) ... 5-1

5. Frontenac (NR) ... 6-0

Others — Beloit 4-2, Cheney 5-1, Colby 6-0, Columbus 6-0, Halstead 6-0, Hesston 5-1, Holton 4-2, Jefferson West 5-1, Prairie View 6-0, Scott City 5-1, Wamego 5-1, Wichita Collegiate 4-2.

Notes — Jefferson West’s defense continues to impress. After shutting out their first four opponents, the Tigers finally gave up points last week in a hard-fought 13-6 loss to Hayden. West’s defense was on point again Friday, holding Perry-Lecompton to just a field goal in an 8-3 win. The game’s lone touchdown also came from the Tiger defense, a 39-yard interception return by Joe Anderson. Scott City’s defense had been just as good, if not better, than West’s allowing just 10 points going into Friday night. But Beloit took control early and upset the No. 5 Beavers 28-13.

CLASS 2A

Team ... record

1. Hoisington (1) ... 6-0

2. Humboldt (2) ... 6-0

3. Garden Plain (3) ... 6-0

4. Silver Lake (4) ... 6-0

5. Conway Springs (5) ... 5-1

Others — Belle Plaine 6-0, Cimarron 6-0, Ellsworth 5-1, Lakin 5-1, Maur Hill 5-1, Riley County 4-2, Rossville 4-2, Southeast-Cherokee 6-0, Southeast-Saline 5-1.

Notes — The clash between unbeatens Cimarron and Lakin for the Hi-Plains League title was a dandy and couldn’t have been more even. Only eight yards separated the two on the stat sheet and only a 31-yard field goal by Cimarron’s Emanuel Aguilar separated them on the scoreboard as Cimarron took a 17-14 win. Lakin missed a game-tying 37-yard field goal in the closing seconds that was just wide.

CLASS 1A

Team ... record

1. Smith Center (1) ... 6-0

2. Olpe (2) ... 6-0

3. Sedgwick (3) ... 6-0

4. Plainville (4) ... 5-1

5. Centralia (5) ... 5-1

Others — Elkhart 5-1, Ell-Saline 5-1, Jackson Heights 4-2, Jefferson North 4-2, LaCrosse 5-1, Lyndon 6-0, Northern Heights 4-2, Valley Heights 5-1.

Notes — After missing two weeks with a broken hand, Jared Casey was back for Plainville in Friday’s showdown with undefeated LaCrosse. And he was back in a big way. Casey ran for four touchdowns as the Cardinals flew past LaCrosse 40-6.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Team ... record

1. Canton-Galva (1) ... 6-0

2. St. Francis (2) ... 6-0

3. South Central (3) ... 6-0

4. Madison (4) ... 6-0

5. Clifton-Clyde (5) ... 6-0

Others — Goessel 4-2, Hodgeman County 5-1, Leoti 5-1, Maranatha 5-1, Ness City 6-0, Pratt-Skyline 5-1, Spearville 4-2.

Notes — A week ago, St. Francis dodged a huge scare from Hoxie, making two goal-line stands in the final minute to preserve a 30-28 win. Facing undefeated Leoti this Friday — a team that whipped Hoxie 56-26 — the Indians were back to their dominant selves, taking a 46-0 victory to stay undefeated.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Team ... record

1. Axtell (3) ... 6-0

2. Osborne (2) ... 6-0

3. Hanover (1) ... 5-1

4. St. Paul (4) ... 6-0

5. Frankfort (5) ... 6-0

Others — Beloit-St. John’s 4-2, Hutch Central Christian 5-1, Minneola 5-1, Rock Hills 5-1, South Barber 5-1, Thunder Ridge 6-0, Wheatland-Grinnell 5-1.

Notes — While Twin Valley League rival Axtell was pulling its upset, Frankfort somewhat quietly has kept itself in the mix for the league title and more, improving to 6-0 with an impressive 54-20 road win at Beloit-St. John’s, which had only lost to Axtell this season. Branden Bussmann ran for five touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass, setting up a big showdown with Axtell this Friday.