To play special teams, and be good at it, a football player has to be a little crazy, willing to play with reckless abandon and put his body on the line every single play.

It's a role that fits Washburn junior linebacker Jacob Anderson's personality perfectly.

"He's full energy and he attacks everything like that, whether it's a weight room workout, practice, seven on seven,'' Washburn coach Craig Schurig said of Anderson. "Whatever you do he's full bore and always has a great attitude about it. He's attacking it.''

The former Topeka High standout got on the field for the Ichabod special teams as a redshirt freshman and has continued to use that same mentality as he transitions into a prominent role on the Ichabods' defensive unit.

"I kind of like to do what I do on special teams, just fly around and have fun and make plays, and that's kind of what I like to do out there on defense, just fly around 100 miles an hour,'' said the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder.

"You definitely can't be scared of anything. You're running down on kickoffs and it's either hit or be hit and it's always better to give than receive on the football field. Whether I'm running down on kickoffs or kickoff return I'm always trying to deliver the hit instead of be hit.''

"He's like one of those guys NFL teams have that is on their roster for 10 years as a special teams weapon, and that's what he is,'' Schurig said. "He's dynamite on every special team.''

An All-City pick at Topeka High, Anderson was mostly relegated to his special-teams duties his first two seasons but has seen action on defense every game this season for the 1-4 Ichabods and is coming off the best game of his career in last week's 46-21 loss to Missouri Western.

Anderson recorded a career-high eight tackles, with a sack for a 14-yard loss, 2.5 tackles for loss totaling 17 yards and a forced fumble.

He now has 17 tackles on the year heading into Saturday's 2 p.m. at Northeastern State, with three tackles for loss.

"Where he plays as a linebacker we've always had pretty good depth so he's kind of had to wait his turn and he's doing a really good job,'' Schurig said. "He's got speed and quickness and all of that, and that's how he plays.

"He'd be what you say is a tone-setter, whether it's a special teams play or a defensive play.''

Anderson said he's relishing his increased role.

"It's really hard because you go from being the top dog in high school and one of the leaders of the entire team to coming in as a redshirt freshman and you're right back on the bottom of the totem poll,'' he said. "What you have to do is put your time in and you have to wait your turn and just grind. You have to take advantage of every opportunity because you won't get it back.

"I feel like things have been clicking more and more every week for me. I'm getting more used to being out there on the defense and football is such a fun game. It's just so much fun to be out there flying around playing football.''

WASHBURN AT NORTHEASTERN STATE

Kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday, Wadley Stadium, Tahlequah, Okla.

Records: Washburn 1-4, 1-4 MIAA; Northeastern State 0-5, 0-5.

Radio: KTPK-FM (106.9).

Next: Washburn at Missouri Southern, 4 p.m. Oct. 19.