Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 6′s predictions:

Last Week: 12-3 (80%)

Overall: 51-18 (73.9%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

Class 6A

MANHATTAN 28, Junction City 27

Class 5A

Andover 28, ARKANSAS CITY 14

MAIZE SOUTH 28, Goddard Eisenhower 14

Class 4A

McPherson 48, AUGUSTA 7

ANDOVER CENTRAL 24, Great Bend 17

Winfield 33, EL DORADO 12

ROSE HILL 21, Mulvane 14

BISHOP MIEGE 24, Blue Valley 21

Buhler 42, CIRCLE 7

Class 2A

CHERRYVALE 28, Douglass 14

Conway Springs 49, REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 0

CIMARRON 35, Lakin 28

Class 1A

Olpe 48, BLUESTEM 6

8-MAN I

SEDAN 54, Flinthills 8

8-MAN II

HANOVER 44, Axtell 14