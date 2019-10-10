Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 6′s predictions:
Last Week: 12-3 (80%)
Overall: 51-18 (73.9%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
Class 6A
MANHATTAN 28, Junction City 27
Class 5A
Andover 28, ARKANSAS CITY 14
MAIZE SOUTH 28, Goddard Eisenhower 14
Class 4A
McPherson 48, AUGUSTA 7
ANDOVER CENTRAL 24, Great Bend 17
Winfield 33, EL DORADO 12
ROSE HILL 21, Mulvane 14
BISHOP MIEGE 24, Blue Valley 21
Buhler 42, CIRCLE 7
Class 2A
CHERRYVALE 28, Douglass 14
Conway Springs 49, REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 0
CIMARRON 35, Lakin 28
Class 1A
Olpe 48, BLUESTEM 6
8-MAN I
SEDAN 54, Flinthills 8
8-MAN II
HANOVER 44, Axtell 14