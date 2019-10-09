On Wednesday, KSHSAA released their 2020-21 football districts. There are some vast changes and some that aren’t really that different. For Butler County, most the teams will remain unchanged as Classes 6A through 4A all remain strictly East and West.

All 5A and 4A Butler County schools will remain in the west districts for playoff assignments. Meaning, they can play a schedule however they choose, and their overall record will determine their seeding. Teams will use the Ark-Valley Chisholm Trails League for scheduling, so don’t expect any real big scheduling changes.

For those in Class 3A and below, there are some changes. Instead of three and four-team districts, KSHSAA has re-aligned things and now teams play in seven-team districts. This is for two reasons. One, It provides a more level playing field as missing out on the playoffs for not qualifying in the top two of a three-team district can be disappointing. This will help with schedule, too.

Douglass, who is currently in a district six-team district with Eureka, Belle Plaine, Fredonia, Neodesha and Cherryvale. That’ll be different next season. They’ll keep Belle Plaine in there but add the likes of Chaparral, Kingman and Butler County foe, Bluestem.

Speaking of Bluestem, their stuff changes a bit. They’re moving up a class, which is never fun. They’ll have to play Garden Plain, which is never fun. They go from a four-team district o a seven-team district. For the Lions, who only have three home games this season, it will hopefully allow for some schedule balance and more home games for the home fans.

Remington-Whitewater gets a break as they drop to Class 1A. They get away from playing Garden Plain and will replace that with really tough games against the likes of Conway Springs and Sedgwick. They’ll also play Elkhart, Johnson-Stanton County, Sublette and Wichita Independent.

Flinthills, the really only thing changing are the teams as they move from District I to II. They’ll see Central Burden, Cottonwood Falls, Madison, Oxford and Udall.

The following are district assignments for the 2020 and 2021 school years for football only.

CLASS 6A

East: Kansas City-J.C. Harmon, Kansas City-Wyandotte, Olathe-East, Olathe-North, Olathe-Northwest, Olathe-South, Olathe-West, Overland Park-Blue Valley, Overland Park-Blue Valley North, Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park-Blue Valley West, Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission North, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Shawnee Mission South, Shawnee Mission West

West: Derby, Dodge City, Garden City, Gardner-Edgerton, Haysville-Campus, Junction City, Lawrence, Lawrence Free-State, Manhattan, Topeka, Topeka-Washburn Rural, Wichita-East, Wichita-North, Wichita-South, Wichita-Southeast, Wichita-West

CLASS 5A

East: De Soto, Emporia, Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle, Kansas City-Sumner Academy, Kansas City-Turner,

Kansas City-Washington, Leavenworth, Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest, Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas, Pittsburg, Shawnee-Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights, Topeka-Highland Park, Topeka-Seaman, Topeka-West

West: Andover, Goddard, Goddard-Eisenhower, Hays, Hutchinson, Liberal, Maize, Maize-South, Newton, Salina-Central, Salina-South, Valley Center, Wichita-Bishop Carroll, Wichita-Heights, Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita-Northwest

CLASS 4A

East: Altamont-Labette County, Atchison, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Chanute, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, Eudora, Fort Scott, Kansas City-Piper, Lansing, Lenexa-St. James Academy, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie

West: Abilene, Andover-Central, Arkansas City, Augusta, Buhler, El Dorado, Great Bend, Independence, McPherson, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wamego, Wellington, Winfield

CLASS 3A

District 1: Baxter Springs, Caney Valley, Cherryvale, Columbus, Galena, Parsons

District 2: Burlington, Frontenac, Garnett-Anderson County, Girard, Iola, LaCygne-Prairie View

District 3: Baldwin, Kansas City-Bishop Ward, Osawatomie, Perry-LeCompton, Santa-Fe Trail, Topeka-Hayden

District 4: Hiawatha, Holton, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Meriden-Jefferson West, Sabetha, St. George-Rock Creek

District 5: Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia, Council Grove, Marysville, Riley County

District 6: Colby, Goodland, Gypsum-SE of Saline, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Russell, Scott Community

District 7: Andale, Clearwater, Halstead, Hesston, Wichita-Collegiate, Wichita-Trinity Academy

District 8: Cheney, Holcomb, Hugoton, Larned, Nickerson, Pratt

CLASS 2A

District 1: Cherokee-Southeast, Erie, Fredonia, Neodesha, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, Riverton

District 2: Eureka, Humboldt, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, Osage City, Pomona-West Franklin, Wellsville

District 3: Eskridge-Mission Valley, Easton-Peasant Ridge, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Rossville, Silver Lake

District 4: Atchison-Maur Hill Mt. Academy, Belleville-Republic County, Effingham-Atchison County Community, Seneca-Nemaha Central, St. Marys, Wathena-Riverside

District 5: Haven, Hillsboro, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Lyons, Marion, Sterling

District 6: Belle Plaine, Anthony-Harper/Chaparral, Douglass, Garden Plain, Kingman, Leon-Bluestem

District 7: Cimarron, Ellis, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Kismet-Southwestern Heights, Lakin, Syracuse

District 8: Beloit, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg

CLASS 1A

District 1: Allen-Northern Heights, Arma-Northeast, Lyndon, Olpe, Pleasanton, Richmond-Central Heights, Uniontown

District 2: Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Centralia, Horton, Jackson Heights, Troy, Wabaunsee,

Winchester-Jefferson County North

District 3: Brookville-Ell Saline, Ellinwood, Inman, Oakley, Plainville, Salina-Sacred Heart, Smith Center

District 4: Conway Springs, Elkhart, Johnson-Stanton County, Sedgwick, Sublette, Whitewater-Remington,

Wichita-The Independent

CLASS 8M-I

District 1: Cedar Vale/Dexter, Howard-West Elk, Moran-Marmaton Valley, Oswego, Sedan, Yates Center

District 2: Burden-Central, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Madison/Hamilton, Oxford, Rosalia-Flint Hills, Udall

District 3: Burlingame, Clifton-Clyde, Highland-Doniphan West, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, Valley Falls, Washington County

District 4: Bennington, Canton-Galva, Herington, Lincoln, Little River, Solomon

District 5: Attica/Argonia, Goessel, Langdon-Fairfield, Medicine Lodge, Moundridge, Pretty Prairie

District 6: Greensburg-Kiowa County, Kinsley, La Crosse, Macksville, Pratt-Skyline, St. John-Hudson

District 7: Jetmore-Hodgeman County, Leoti-Wichita County, Meade, Montezuma-South Gray, Ness City, Spearville

District 8: Atwood-Rawlins County, Hill City, Hoxie, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Stockton, WaKeeney-Trego Community

CLASS 8M-II

District 1: Buffalo-Altoona Midway, Chetopa, Colony-Crest, Leroy-Southern Coffey County, St. Paul, Waverly

District 2: Hartford, Lebo, Lost Springs-Centre, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley, Rural Vista, Wakefield

District 3: Axtell, Frankfort, Hanover, Linn, Onaga, Randolph-Blue Valley, Wetmore

District 4: Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Downs-Lakeside, Kensington-Thunder Ridge, Mankato-Rock Hills, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Southern Cloud (Glasco/Miltonvale)

District 5: Chase, Claflin-Central Plains, Otis-Bison, Sylvan Grove, Tescott, Victoria, Wilson

District 6: Caldwell, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Kiowa-South Barber, Norwich, Peabody-Burns, South Haven, Stafford

District 7: Bucklin, Coldwater-South Central, Dighton, Ingalls, Minneola, Satanta

District 8: Grainfield/Wheatland-Grinnell, Logan/Palco, Quinter, Sharon Springs-Wallace County, St. Francis, Winona-Triplains/Brewster