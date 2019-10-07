There’s room for improvement and the El Dorado boy’s soccer team has shown vast improvements over the season. A lot of that was seen in the 5-3 loss on Monday night to Wichita Independent.

“We never quit,” first year El Dorado head coach Lance Fuller said. “I like what we showed, especially in the first half.”

El Dorado had only scored one goal until Monday night, the three was the most in a match since Oct. 3, 2017.

The Wildcats faced a 3-0 deficit just minutes into the game and for any team with that deficit.

The tone changed and the aggressiveness flipped. Challenges in the midfield became winners for El Dorado. It started with Colton Baker’s physicality. He’s ability to move Independent off the ball. While the passing struggled to be on point, he gave the Wildcats opportunities.

The first shining hope came in the 22nd minute when Max Holmes found a chip into the back of the net, pulling El Dorado within 3-1.

The pressure was amped up and El Dorado’s confidence was soaring. Possession remained with the Wildcats and the passing continued to flood the box.

Johany Barraza one-timed it by the Independent keeper, pulling the Wildcats to 3-2 in the 37th minute.

The mood changed and the possession went back to the Panthers. It was finally enough for the Panthers to break through once more. Independent’s Bryson Toubassi completed the hat trick in the 61st minute.

El Dorado made one final push in the 65th minute, but a diving save was made, forcing the play into an El Dorado corner. The corner was easily saved and pushed into a counterattack. The Panthers scored on the counter, ending any chance of a comeback by El Dorado.

The Wildcats are back on the pitch at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex on Tuesday night, for the second of the three matches this week. Match is scheduled for 6 p.m.