No. 21 Fort Hays State men's soccer defeated the Newman Jets at home on Saturday by a score of 4-0. Notching four goals in the victory, the Tigers continue their relentless streak, netting 12 shots in two games.

The black and gold found their first goal in the 21st minute. Senior Sergio Villalba fired a shot from 25-yards away from goal and pinned it in the upper 90.

10 minutes later, a handball was called on Newman's Andrey Rios inside of the 18-yard box. Rios began calling for an appeal, but the central referee proceeded with his point to the penalty spot. Stepping up to the spot was ju Moritz Walther. Remaining poised, he struck the ball into the bottom left of the goal for the second score of the contest.

Now, with two goals under their belts to open up the match, the Tigers only needed four more minutes to grab the third. On the strike of a corner kick, Walther and sophomore Alec Bevis leaped into action to win the header - both flicking the ball on, across the six-yard box. Controlling it at his feet was leading goal scorer Santiago Agudelo, who tucked the ball into the back of net from just four yards out.

While the first three goals had come in rapid succession, the next tally waited over 40 minutes. Arsenio Chamorro was set free down the right side of the field by defender Jurgen Ramirez. Chamorro, only requiring one touch with a defender at his back, chipped goalkeeper Jean Consol. That play registered two FHSU firsts - Chamorro for notching his first goal of the season and Ramirez collecting his first collegiate assist.

The Tigers remained in control for the entirety of the match, producing 17 shots, 11 of which were on target, compared to only six that Newman could manage to strike.

Defensively, Fort Hays State held a rock solid back line. Each man of the defense played the entirety of the 90 minutes, including goalkeeper Kieran Brown who added two saves to the score sheet.

With the victory, Brown marked his second career victory and his first clean sheet in collegiate play.

Now 5-3-1 in 2019, the Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, Oct. 10 when they take on Oklahoma Baptist (3-6). FHSU is 4-0 all time against the Bisons.