The Butler Grizzlies could not capitalize on the shakeup that occurred Saturday afternoon. For that reason, the Grizzlies drop to No. 9 in the latest NJCAA Top 20 rankings.

With East Mississippi getting walloped on Thursday and No. 1 Hutch losing early Saturday, the stage was set for Butler to move up in the rankings, back into the national title hunt. However, a 49-20 set back to Independence put those national title aspirations out of the window.

The Grizzlies dropped five spots to No. 9. They’re still the second highest rated Jayhawk conference team. The conference has five teams ranked currently

No. 4 Hutch, who lost to No. 14 Highland 29-27. Garden City thumped Iowa Central right out of any votes 42-29. Independence comes into the rankings at No. 17 for obvious reasons.

While Butler is not completely out of the hunt, they’ll need tons of help and most likely their focus will be on making it to a bowl game and hoping the dominos start to fall over the second part of the season.

Mississippi Gulf Coast moves from No. 3 to No. 1 with their win over winless Southwest Mississippi. Northwest Mississippi jumps from No. 7 to No. 2 with their 56-36 win over East Mississippi

The disrespect to Lackawanna is real as the longest winning streak in the nation, 17 games, was jumped by Northwest. While the Falcon moved up two spots, it is likely, as long as they go undefeated, they’ll make an appearance in the national championship game. All they have to do is win out due to Northwest and Gulf Coast will at least meet once if everything falls how it is supposed to, in the MACJC Championship game.

Hutchinson and Kilgore round out the Top 5. Hutchinson will probably rebound well against Coffeyville at home on Saturday. They’ll get Dodge the following week. Kilgore won a 24-23 close game with No. 11 Trinity Valley 24-23. They’ll get No. 20 Blinn in two weeks.

Hinds College, another Mississippi school moves from No. 11 to No. 6. Monroe, one of the few unbeatens remaining is seventh. East Mississippi, Butler and Garden City finish out the top 10.

Garden City is quietly making noise. They’re on the outside looking in but their schedule sets up for a chance to really make a push into the Top 5 or even higher. They still get Highland, Butler, and Hutch. Two of the three are on the road.

If the Broncbusters can win three games against three ranked teams, don’t count out Garden City just yet.

The states of Kansas and Mississippi make up for seven of the top 10 and 11 of the top 20.

Trinity Valley fell one spot despite losing. Jones continues to ascend back up the rankings. Snow College was off, they stayed at 13. Highland Georgia Military go 14-16.

Masabi Range, the lone non-scholarship school in the Top 20. They’re undefeated at 6-0 and should go undefeated if things continue the way they should. Only North Dakota SCS has a real shot. They’ll get a crack at Masabi Range on the 19th. They’ll most likely get another shot in the Minnesota JC playoffs, too.

Blinn College fell from ninth to 20th after being destroyed by Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 42-12.

Receiving votes: Fort Scott (3-2), NEO (3-3), Co-Lin (3-3), ASA Brooklyn (4-2), Iowa Western (3-3), North Dakota SCS (5-1), Rochester (5-1), and Nassau (3-2).

Co-Lin and Nassau both fell from the rankings.