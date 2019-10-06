The city of Maize has never won a state football championship.

That could change this year with Maize and Maize South both 5-0. Only Aquinas and Wichita Northwest join the duo as undefeated teams in Class 5A.

It’s the first time ever that both Maize and Maize South are unbeaten through five games.

It took a huge defensive effort for Maize South to stay perfect. The Mavericks faced Class 4A No. 4 Andover Central, also undefeated, and quickly fell down 10-3.

But the Maverick defense came through. Harper Kennedy came up with a pick six to tie the game and jump start a 21-7 Maize South run.

Trevion Mitchell added a fumble return for a score in the fourth quarter that built a two-touchdown lead and Maize South forced five turnovers overall in a big 24-17 victory.

Maize South has never lost to Andover Central.

Across town, Maize was equally impressive in a 42-0 shutout of Goddard. The Eagles knocked Goddard quarterback Kyler Semrad from the game early and locked down the Lions the rest of the way.

Preven Christon and Caden Cox each scored twice for Maize, which started 5-0 for the second straight year.

While the two might seem headed for a battle for the best of Maize, it won’t happen. The programs will only meet if they run into each other in the playoffs.

BEST OF KANSAS PREPS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 5-0

Adler, Washington combine for 7 rushing TDs in 55-7 rout

2. Aquinas (2) ... 5-0

Saints jump out early, handle BV West 35-21

3. Wichita Northwest (3) ... 5-0

Grizzly defense matching strength of offense

4. Lawrence (4) ... 5-0

Lions continue resurgence with impressive romp past SM Northwest

5. Olathe North (5) ... 4-1

Eagles bounce back from Columbine loss

6. Gardner-Edgerton (6) ... 4-1

Trailblazers race past Olathe Northwest

7. DeSoto (7) ... 5-0

Wildcats finally get test, fight off Spring Hill 14-0

8. Junction City (8) ... 5-0

Blue Jays drop 76 points on Highland Park

9. Topeka High (9) ... 4-1

Trojans ride big third quarter, Thomas to rout

10. Maize (10) ... 5-0

Eagles shut out Goddard with big defensive night

CLASS 6A

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 5-0

2. Lawrence (2) ... 5-0

3. Olathe North (3) ... 4-1

4. Gardner-Edgerton (4) ... 4-1

5. Junction City (5) ... 5-0

Others — Blue Valley 4-1, Blue Valley West 3-2, Dodge City 5-0, Free State 4-1, Manhattan 4-1, SM Northwest 4-1, Topeka High 4-1.

Notes — Lawrence already passed one big test when it knocked off Gardner-Edgerton in Week 2. The Lions faced another huge challenge Friday, taking on Shawnee Mission Northwest’s high-flying passing attack. Cougar quarterback Ty Black was averaging a state-best 307.5 yards per game, directing an offense averaging 47 points per game. The Lion defense was up to the challenge, however. Lawrence held Black to just 125 yards and no passing touchdowns and Lawrence rolled to a 51-20 win behind 323 passing yard from Jackson Dooley and five touchdowns from Devin Neal.

CLASS 5A

Team ... record

1. Aquinas (1) ... 5-0

2. Wichita Northwest (2) ... 5-0

3. DeSoto (3) ... 54-0

4. Maize (4) ... 5-0

5. Maize South (5) ... 5-0

Others — Carroll 3-2, Eisenhower 4-1, Emporia 3-2, St. James Academy 3-2.

Notes — Few teams in 5A had been off to a more impressive start than DeSoto, which outscored its first four foes 244-40. The Wildcats finally got a stiff test from Spring Hill, but still passed it rather handily, taking a 14-0 win. Jackson Miller ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and the Wildcat defense dominated the Broncos.

CLASS 4A

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 4-1

2. McPherson (2) ... 5-0

3. Paola (3) ... 5-0

4. Tonganoxie (5) ... 5-0

5. Andover Central (4) ... 4-1

Others — Buhler 4-1, Chanute 4-1, KC Piper 3-2, Louisburg 3-2, Pittsburg 4-1, Winfield 4-1.

Notes — McPherson was well on its way to a rout of Buhler in a battle of unbeatens, taking a 21-0 lead on the strength of a pair of Kaleb Hoppes-to-Aaron Powell touchdown passes. But Buhler roared back late and got within 21-14 on two touchdown passes from Bradley Neill. With the ball and a chance to tie, Neill was picked off by Hoppes to seal the Bullpups’ victory.

CLASS 3A

Team ... record

1. Andale (1) ... 5-0

2. Marysville (2) ... 5-0

3. Hayden (3) ... 5-0

4. Scott City (4) ... 5-0

5. Sabetha (5) ... 4-1

Others — Cheney 4-1, Colby 5-0, Columbus 5-0, Frontenac 5-0, Halstead 5-0, Hesston 4-1, Holton 4-1, Jefferson West 4-1, Prairie View 5-0, Wamego 4-1, Wichita Collegiate 4-1.

Notes — A week after upsetting No. 1 Sabetha to end the Bluejays’ 23-game winning streak, Marysville found itself in a bit of trouble against fellow unbeaten Wamego. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead behind a fumble return for touchdown and 5-yard run from Brad Sackrider. But Marysville showed its chops, getting a pair of second-quarter touchdown runs from Storm Slupianek to tie the game and after Wamego went back on top 17-14, Atreyau Hornbeak scored the game-winner on a 30-yard fourth-quarter run for a 20-17 Bulldog victory that wrapped up the North Central Kansas League title.

CLASS 2A

Team ... record

1. Hoisington (1) ... 5-0

2. Humboldt (2) ... 5-0

3. Garden Plain (3) ... 5-0

4. Silver Lake (4) ... 5-0

5. Conway Springs (NR) ... 4-1

Others — Belle Plaine 5-0, Cimarron 5-0, Ellsworth 4-1, Lakin 5-0, Maur Hill 4-1, Riley County 3-2, Riverside 4-1, Rossville 3-2, Southeast-Cherokee 5-0, Southeast-Saline 4-1.

Notes — Friday’s heavy rains forced Rossville to travel to No. 5 Southeast-Saline on Saturday, but the trip was well worth the wait. The Bulldawgs racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense and shut down the high-powered Trojans in rolling to a 43-7 upset victory. In a battle of unbeatens, No. 1 Hoisington dominated its showdown with Ellsworth 49-7.

CLASS 1A

Team ... record

1. Smith Center (1) ... 5-0

2. Olpe (2) ... 5-0

3. Sedgwick (3) ... 5-0

4. Plainville (4) ... 4-1

5. Centralia (NR) ... 4-1

Others — Elkhart 4-1, Ell-Saline 4-1, Jackson Heights 3-2, Jefferson North 4-1, LaCrosse 5-0, Lyndon 5-0, Northern Heights 4-1, Valley Heights 4-1.

Notes — Three unbeatens went down this week as Lyndon won a battle of undefeated teams by knocking off Flint Hills League rival Northern Heights 34-24 to win its ninth league title in 10 years. Jackson Heights shut down Valley Heights’ ground game in a 26-12 win. Jefferson North was blanked 35-0 by KC Christ Prep for its first loss.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Team ... record

1. Canton-Galva (1) ... 5-0

2. St. Francis (2) ... 5-0

3. South Central (3) ... 5-0

4. Madison (4) ... 5-0

5. Clifton-Clyde (NR) ... 5-0

Others — Chase County 3-2, Goessel 4-1, Hodgeman County 4-1, Leoti 5-0, Maranatha 4-1, Ness City 5-0, Oberlin 4-1, Pratt-Skyline 4-1, Spearville 4-1.

Notes — Victoria hadn’t lost at home since 2016. Clifton-Clyde and Aiden Rudolph put an end to that 12-game winning streak with a solid 28-14 victory. Rudolph ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns, including a clinching 40-yard scoring run with 1:17 left. Victoria was driving to potentially score with under four minutes left, but Clifton-Clyde’s Tee Koch broke up a fourth-down pass to preserve the victory for the 5-0 Eagles.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Team ... record

1. Hanover (1) ... 5-0

2. Osborne (2) ... 5-0

3. Axtell (3) ... 5-0

4. St. Paul (4) ... 5-0

5. Frankfort (5) ... 5-0

Others — Beloit-St. John’s 4-1, Hutch Central Christian 4-1, Minneola 4-1, Rock Hills 4-1, South Barber 4-1, Thunder Ridge 5-0, Wheatland-Grinnell 4-1.

Notes — None of the top five had a big test last week. That changes this week as No. 1 Hanover plays host to No. 3 Axtell and No. 5 Frankfort takes on Beloit-St. John’s.