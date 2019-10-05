Coach Lee Weber and the Rose Hill Rockets were reeling earlier this season but sometimes, momentum is all you need. They used some momentum from last week’s victory over Circle to beat Wellington 35-0 on Friday night.

The Rockets improved to 2-3 on the season and now will turn their attention to an always tough Mulvane team next Friday at home.

Rose Hill led 21-0 at the break and and never let up.

The cap of the entire night was a 68-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Evans to Trent Barnhart. It made it 35-0 with 1:35 to go in the third.

It is Rose Hill’s first shut out since 2012 with they shut out Wichita Trinity.

They’ll host Mulvane in a rivalry game at 7 p.m. next Friday night.