ALLEN — Lyndon's defensive line had Northern Heights quarterback Cameron Heiman on the run all night in Friday's clash of Flint Hills League unbeatens.

In the first half, that didn't work out so well for the visiting Tigers. Heiman scrambled away from the pressure time and time again, completing 12 of 21 passes for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns, staking Heights to a 21-20 halftime lead.

"We got some good pressure early, but he's a great athlete," Lyndon junior lineman Beau Baker said. "He made some plays."

Instead of getting frustrated, however, the Tigers stayed relentless in their pursuit of Heiman and in the second half, they got their man. Heiman still managed to throw for 84 yards in the second half, but completed just two of his final nine attempts and Lyndon came up with five fourth-quarter sacks to preserve a 34-24 victory.

The win clinched the league title for Lyndon (5-0), giving the Tigers their ninth league crown in the last 10 years. And after going just 3-6 last year to see their reign of eight straight league titles come to an end, this one meant plenty.

"It's a legacy, that's something they talk about a lot in the community," Baker said. "Last year, we had a slip up and it was rough and took a toll on us. It fueled us this summer and in the weight room and on the field and we were ready to come back and capitalize this year."

Heights entered the game seeking its first league crown since 2007, knowing Lyndon — and in particular, the Tiger line — would pose its biggest test of the season.

"We knew their defensive line would be something we had to contend with," Heights co-head coach Darwin Sweetman said. "That's their best unit and the best unit we've seen all season. They're good and they played well all night. We had some big plays, but eventually they wore us down."

The big plays helped Heights turn a 12-6 deficit into a 21-12 lead in the second quarter. Heiman scrambled to find Tee Preisner for a 52-yard completion on third-and-22 to set up a 2-yard touchdown pass to Preisner five plays later.

After a defensive stand, Heiman hit Colton Tiffany on a 20-yard gain, Weston Orender on a 12-yard gain on fourth-and-9 and then Orender again on a 31-yard touchdown that made it 21-12.

But after having eight completions of 10 or more yards in the opening half, Heiman only had three such completions in the second half. The first of those was a 22-yarder to Orender that took it to the Lyndon 13 early in the third quarter, but after getting a first-and-goal at the Lyndon, 3, Heights had to settle for a 23-yard field goal.

That gave the Wildcats a 24-20 lead that was short-lived as Lyndon's Luke Detwiler returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown that put the Tigers up for good.

Lyndon then intercepted Heiman on Heights' next offensive series — the Wildcats' fourth turnover of the night — and capitalized on the turnover when Darian Massey hit Detwiler on a 23-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. Heights tried to mount a fourth-quarter comeback but Baker and Company up front finally wore down Heights' offensive line and thwarted the bid.

"We pressured him early; I wish we would have gotten home a little more," Lyndon coach Scott Jones said of Heiman. "It's almost the greater of two evils there. You pressure him early and then he gets outside the pocket and he's maybe even more dangerous. But we played hard and stayed after it."

Lyndon opened the game with a bang as Shawn Hinck took the first carry of the game 65 yards for a touchdown and a quick 6-0 lead. Heights threatened to answer immediately before fumbling away the ball at the Lyndon 7, but got it back after Massey was stuffed on fourth-and-inches at the Tiger 16 and converted on Heiman's 16-yard touchdown pass to Preisner.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Hinck early in the second quarter gave Lyndon back the lead before Heights scored on two straight drives. Lyndon struck just before halftime on Dustin Tobler's 1-yard run.

Despite the loss, Sweetman said being in a position to capture a league crown was a big step for the Wildcats, who went just 2-7 a year ago.

"We hung in the whole game and fought the whole game," he said. "It was a tough game. I like where our program is at right now. We're trending up. We've got some tough games the next few weeks, but we know we're capable of beating those powerhouses."

LYNDON 34, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 24

Lyndon;6;14;6;8;—;34

Northern Heights;6;15;3;0;—;24

Lyndon — Hinck 65 run (run failed)

Heights — Preisner 16 pass from Heiman (kick failed)

Lyndon — Hinck 1 run (pass failed)

Heights — Preisner 2 pass from Heiman (Bergasa Marton kick)

Heights — Orender 31 pass from Heiman (Heiman run)

Lyndon — Tobler 1 run (Massey run)

Heights — Bergasa Marton 23 field goal

Lyndon — Detwiler 90 kickoff return (kick failed)

Lyndon — Detwiler 23 pass from Massey (Edington pass from Massey)

Individual statistics

Rushing — Lyndon: Hinck 18-98, Detwiler 3-19, Massey 6-minus 3, Edington 3-minus 5, Tobler 7-47. Heights: Heiman 20-9, Tiffany 1-minus 1, Floyd 2-5, Preisner 2-3.

Passing — Lyndon: Massey 4-11-0, 99 yards. Heights: Heiman 16-35-1, 293 yards, Preisner 0-4-2, 0.

Receiving — Lyndon: Detwiler 3-90, Edington 1-9. Heights: Floyd 2-26, Preisner 6-124, Tiffany 5-69, Orender 4-74.