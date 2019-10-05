MAIZE, KANSAS — In a battle of two undefeated heavyweights, turnovers decided the game. Maize South defeated Andover Central 24-17.

The Jaguars defense started hot, causing a three-and-out on Maize South's opening possession. On Andover Central's opening possession, the Jaguars drove the ball down the short field, ending the possession with a touchdown run by senior quarterback Shomari Parnell.

“[Maize South] has a great crowd, they have great spirit here,” Andover Central Head Coach Derek Tuttle said. “We travel pretty well and we had good crowds on both sides and our kids fed off that energy.”

On the Mavericks next possession, a mix of long runs and short effective passes resulted in a 19-yard field goal by senior kicker Jack Manske.

Maize South finally found the defensive effort they were looking for on the Jaguar second possession. A three-and-out forced Andover Central to punt, a kick they pinned at the Maize South 5-yard line.

The field position proved difficult as Andover Central forced a three-and-out of their own. After the punt, the Jaguars took over at the Maverick 37.

After picking up a single first down, the Jaguars were forced to kick a field goal. Senior kicker Blake Robison extended the Jaguars lead to 10-3 with a 29-yard field goal.

The teams swapped possession before ending the first quarter.

After punting the ball to Andover Central, the Mavericks defense turned up with 9:53 remaining in the second quarter as junior linebacker Harper Kennedy picked off a ball and ran just under 20 yards for Maize South’s first touchdown of the game.

The Jaguars next possession was hopeful, driving down the field well until Andover Central got just past midfield, when the drive stalled. A rough punt gave Maize South quality field position, positioning they used to their advantage.

After sticking to the running game heavily this drive, the Mavericks capped it with a 12-yard touchdown throw by junior quarterback Hayden Rohs to junior wide receiver Byron Fitchpatrick.

The half ended with each team possessing the ball one last time each, both to no avail giving Maize South a 17-10 halftime advantage.

A couple possessions into the third, Maize South was driving the ball well until senior corner back Xavier Bell intercepted a Maverick pass. The drive ended faulty as Robison missed a 39-yard field goal.

On the Jaguars next possession, a desperation pass by Parnell was intercepted by sophomore defensive back Mason Easum.

“[Turnovers] are something we’ve had a focus on,” Tuttle said. “We are trying to do better with those sorts of things.”

Just two plays later, the Andover Central took possession back, this time on a fumble on the snap.

On the Jaguars next play, a trick play resulted in a throw by Bell that was intercepted by senior defensive back Drew Wolf to give the Mavericks possession.

The third quarter ended during the next drive for Andover Central, the Mavericks leading 17-10.

On another deep throw, the Kennedy pulled down an interception (his second of the game), this time after a bobble by Bell. The Mavericks marched the ball down the field following the turnover yet missed a 29-yard field goal.

On Andover Central’s first play following the missed field goal, the Mavericks forced a fumble, senior defensive back Trevion Mitchell picking it up and carrying it for a Maize South touchdown.

In the Jaguars next possession, they converted three third downs on their way to an 11-yard touchdown throw from Parnell to Bell to lower the Maverick lead to 24-17.

Andover Central’s defense earned them one final possession with 2:34 remaining in the game. The Jaguars converted on one fourth down to eventually fail on a second fourth down attempt to give Maize South the ball with 40 seconds remaining. A quarterback kneel ended the game as Maize South stayed perfect on the season.

The Jaguars ended with 237 total yards (159 pass, 78 rush) while the dominant night of rushing gave Maize South 250 yards (105 pass, 145 rush). Parnell finished the game 17 of 38 with 155 passing yards. He had a passing touchdown and three interceptions. Senior wide receiver Matthew Macy led Andover Central in rushing yards with 57 on five attempts.

The Jaguars continue their season next week as they host Great Bend.

AC – 10 0 0 7 - 17

MS – 3 14 0 7 – 24

AC – Shomari Parnell 2 yd TD rush (kick good)

MS – Jack Manske 19 yd FG

AC – Blake Robison 29 yd FG

MS – Harper Kennedy 21 yd interception return TD (kick good)

MS – Hayden Rohs 12 yd TD pass to Byron Fitchpatrick (kick good)

MS – Trevion Mitchell 30 yd fumble recovery TD (kick good)

AC – Shomari Parnell 11 yd TD pass to Xavier Bell (kick good)