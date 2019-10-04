CIRCLE − Win like you’ve been there. Act like you’ve won before. For the Circle Thunderbirds, they did all of the above on Friday night’s 25-12 win over rival El Dorado.

“It’s just really trusting what our coaches have been telling us,” Solomon Bowen said.

There were plenty of times the T-Birds could’ve folded but never did. The team who had not won a game in almost a year. They were bushwhacked by Winfield two weeks ago 59-0. There were plenty of times to fold but this team never did.

“We have really good accountability and leadership on this team,” sophomore Luke McGinnis said.

The hurdles were there early and often. El Dorado came down, scoring on their first possession, a 15-yard touchdown run by junior Dravin Fowler gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead with 9:07 to go in the first quarter.

As it was, Circle had an answer for everything El Dorado threw at them. It was banged up senior quarterback, Luke Myers with the first counter. He found Jake brown for the 45-yard touchdown pass. The extra point, which was one of two missed on the evening, was no good and the T-Birds had life.

El Dorado would get back into the end zone once again after a handful of turnovers at midfield. Junior Zach Wittenberg dove into the end zone, giving El Dorado a 12-6 lead with 9:01 to go in the second quarter.

This is when the T-Birds are supposed to fold. El Dorado should be able to stop them, get a score and then the game would be relatively over.

Except: it wasn’t.

Circle marched down like a team on a mission. Myers hit Jake Shaults on the slant to the end zone. Circle had once again matched blow for blow with an El Dorado team who were looking to go over .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2017.

“We talked about just making the plays where we feel like we just missed some execution,” head coach Logan Clothier said. “We did that in the third quarter.”

On their first drive of the third quarter, McGinnis moved to quarterback, Myers slid out left and while the defense was bewildered with the personnel, McGinnis found Jake Brown on the 12-yard touchdown pass. Circle had taken the lead 18-12.

They refused to give it up.

Circle used their momentum, forcing the Wildcats into poor field possession for the entire third quarter. It was explosive Jaquez Hill looking like Tyreke Hill on the punt returns. Hill’s third quarter return set up the back breaker before anyone even knew it.

Hill capped off his own drive with a three-yard run, making it 25-12 with 5:41 to go in the third quarter. The damage had been done. The battles had been won.

El Dorado seemed rocked by the momentum swings as the Circle defense flew to the ball. They limited big play opportunities and continuously confused an offensive line that was relatively young for El dorado.

“This feels good to get a win over this team,” McGinnis said. “We haven’t beat them since we were in the fourth grade.”

El Dorado never threatened inside the red zone for the remainder of the game. Penalties often were their own sabotage for the Wildcats and a raucous home crowd may have a little credit for that. Despite their 0-4 record, the Circle faithful lined up the fences, filled the stands for a rivalry game that dates back at least 1985.

“Everyone says they have the best fans,” Clothier said. “We really do. They never counted us out. They continue to support us, whether we win or lose.”

Circle ran onto the field initially, there were some jumps for joy but quickly was taken in and handshakes were given.

“After this one, we’re hungry for more,” Myers said.

Circle may not have been here yet this season, but they are here now. 23