The Butler Grizzlies will be without starting quarterback Steven Frank tonight against Independence. The redshirt sophomore tore his ACL in the 35-27 loss to the Hutchinson Blue Dragons on last Saturday.

Frank, who’s been with Butler all three seasons, won the starting position this spring and fall with an impressive performance.

“He’s just a great kid with really good character,” Butler head coach Tim Schaffner said.

Frank joined the Grizzlies just after the season started in 2017. He appeared in a handful of games before Chris Helbig would finish the season out as the starter. Flash forward to the 2018 season where Frank would miss the entire season with a medical redshirt due to a hip injury.

Frank finishes his Butler career 84-for-153 (54.9 percent) for 1,228 yards, with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Coming out of Oswego, Illinois, he was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He was the No. 35 pro-style quarterback nationally in the class of 2016.

Stepping into his place will be the Memphis Transfer Jack Samsel. Despite the situation, he stepped in for the injured Frank against Hutch and performed admirably, going 16-of-26 for 268 yards and two touchdowns in less than two full quarters.

“I thought the backup quarterback [Samsel] showed some real composure coming into a game like this,” Hutchinson head coach Rion Rhoades said.

Samsel is a freshman transfer from the University of Memphis. He was reportedly heading to Mississippi Gulf Coast but ultimately has landed in Grizzlies territory.

Samsel is more of a pro-style quarterback. He’ll stand in the pocket and sling it more than he would take off like you would see with Frank.

“He’s our man,” Butler offensive coordinator Brice Vignery said.