Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 5′s predictions:

Last Week: 10-5 (66.7%)

Overall: 39-15 (72.2%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

Class 6A

WICHITA WEST 27, Dodge City 21

Manhattan 32, EMPORIA 24

Class 5A

ANDOVER 17, Valley Center 14

Class 4A

Andover Central 28, MAIZE SOUTH 20

El Dorado 32, CIRCLE 6

ROSE HILL 20, Wellington 14

WINFIELD 24, Augusta 14

MCPHERSON 35, Buhler 17

Class 3A

Hesston 34, HALSTEAD 21

TOPEKA HAYDEN 42, Jefferson West 20

Class 2A EUREKA 30, Douglass 14 C

HAPARRAL 28, Remington-Whitewater 14

Wichita Collegiate 28, CHENEY 27

Class 1A

YATES CENTER 36, Bluestem 20

8-MAN I

Central Burden 28, FLINTHILLS 20