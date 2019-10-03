Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 5′s predictions:
Last Week: 10-5 (66.7%)
Overall: 39-15 (72.2%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
Class 6A
WICHITA WEST 27, Dodge City 21
Manhattan 32, EMPORIA 24
Class 5A
ANDOVER 17, Valley Center 14
Class 4A
Andover Central 28, MAIZE SOUTH 20
El Dorado 32, CIRCLE 6
ROSE HILL 20, Wellington 14
WINFIELD 24, Augusta 14
MCPHERSON 35, Buhler 17
Class 3A
Hesston 34, HALSTEAD 21
TOPEKA HAYDEN 42, Jefferson West 20
Class 2A EUREKA 30, Douglass 14 C
HAPARRAL 28, Remington-Whitewater 14
Wichita Collegiate 28, CHENEY 27
Class 1A
YATES CENTER 36, Bluestem 20
8-MAN I
Central Burden 28, FLINTHILLS 20