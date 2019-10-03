Playing your friends is great. Beating your friends is even better. Andover Central remained unbeaten with a 1-0 win over in city rival Andover on Thursday night.

Vossen took a nice through ball in the 42nd minute to give Andover Central the 1-0 lead. After attacking for a majority of the first half, the stress had been relieved | it almost as if the dam had been broken and the goals came flooding in.

Andover Central improves to 9-0 on the season, matching Maize South for the best record in the state, including all classes.

It's the third win in a row over Andover, dating back to 2016.

The Trojans drop to 4-5-1 on the year.

The physicality was apparent all match long. The pushing and shoving much allowed by the officials in a match of such known opponents. At one point, Central’s Leyton Harper was knocked down. He called referenced the offending player’s name in contesting the contract.

It really starting to get chippy in the 20th minute when Miles Armbrister was called for the yellow card, sending him off. The free kick came up empty for the Jaguars, but the precedent had been set. Andover Central would have four more free kicks in the first half from overly aggressive play.

The Trojan back line was assaulted time and time again, with shots from inside and outside of the box. Misplayed balls to the box led to inhouse squabbling but no goals.

A scoreless first half which saw Andover with zero shots on goal and Central with three.

The scoring had finally been answered for Central when Harper’s through ball to winger Vossen on the right side saw a nice one touch into the back of the net as Andover’s keeper Josiah Galdean pushed up too far.

Andover finally registered a shot on board but wasn’t enough as the ball flew just to the left side in the 47th minute, easily saved by Blake Robison.

Central avoided giving up a penalty kick after Jack Benedict was yellow carded inside the box in the 65th minute. The officials awarded a corner kick instead. The corner sailed wide and out of play, keeping the match at 1-0, Central.

Another lucky mistake by Central as an appeared shove in the box wasn't called, despite a three-minute officiating conference.

With only six matches to go, Central has placed themselves in a driver’s seat position. If they win out, they’ll be the No. 1 seed on the South-Central side.

A match up with Maize South (9-0) looms on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Jaguars are back on the pitch on Monday night against Piitsburg at Andover District Stadium.

Andover will play an undefeated Goddard Eisenhower on Tuesday.