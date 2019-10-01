The CBK El Dorado Open Tennis Tournament will be held this weekend, October 4-6 at the beautiful new courts on north Main Street.

The tennis organizers and tennis community at large are greatly appreciative of the commitment that city of El Dorado and USD 490 for both tennis and pickle ball. The new Sam Binter tennis complex is in a wonderful setting, with easy access and natural wind protection afforded by the existing trees. It is truly an awesome court layout. Please come by and share in the excitement.

The title sponsor for the tournament is Citizens Bank of Kansas. Court sponsors include Mike Spencer, Lance Anderson, Stanfield Roofing, and Magellan Midstream Partners. There are many individual sponsors, both in terms of donations and the efforts needed to assure a successful event.

The tournament will include players from Butler County, Winfield, Wichita, the Kansas City area and Texas. Singles play begins on Friday evening, with men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles events beginning on Saturday. The tennis organizers anticipate a large turnout of players and spectators for the event.

If you would like to participate in the tournament, please call or text Rod Lawrence at 816-805-3334 by 5:00 p.m. on Wed. Oct. 2.