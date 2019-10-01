The Butler Grizzlies dropped to fourth in the latest NJCAA Top 20 rankings that came out on Monday afternoon.

Butler is fresh off a 35-27 loss to No. 1 Hutchinson on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 21 on multiple occasions. The Grizzlies fought back but ultimately fell for the first time this season.

25 percent of the rankings from here on out will be based on the computer rankings. The remaining 75 percent is based on a 16-member voting group that is comprised of seven members of the NJCAA Football Committee, two rotating annual at-large selections, a representative from each of the six NJCAA conferences, and one from the independent schools.

Hutchinson keeps the No. 1 spot after an impressive win over then second-ranked Butler. They’ll get another ranked opponent, No. 20 Highland on Saturday. They are the unanimous No. 1 team as they garnered all 16 first place votes.

Mississippi Gulf Coast moves up two spots to the No. 2 spot with their big win over Co-Lin on Thursday night. Their schedule is pretty easy going forward. Only Hinds on Thursday, Oct. 24 provide their only real test until the MACJC playoffs.

East Mississippi, the preseason No. 1 has moved up to No. 3 with a 24-0 shutout of East Central. They have a big game against No. 7 Northwest Mississippi on Thursday night.

Rounding out the top five is Lackawanna. The Northeast Conference school has won 16 straight games. They’re coming off an impressive 83-0 win over Erie on Saturday afternoon. They’ll play ASA Brooklyn on Saturday. Since Lackawanna plays some JV NCAA Schools, it drops their strength of schedule, which hinders their real chance at playing for a national championship. Expect both Monroe College and Lackawanna to both be undefeated heading into their Oct. 12 showdown in New Rochelle, New York.

Kilgore (5-1), Northwest Mississippi (4-1), Monroe College (4-0), Blinn (4-1), and Trinity Valley (4-1) all round out the top 10.

NW Mississippi drops from No. 3 to No. 7 with a 47-42 loss to Holmes on Thursday night.

There are five undefeated teams remaining (Hutch 5-0, Gulf Coast 4-0, Lackawanna 4-0, Monroe 4-0, Mesabi Range 5-0). At this point last season, there were six undefeated teams and in 2017, there were 10. While there were more teams in previous seasons, it appears to be more parity this season.

Hinds moves up five spots to No. 11 as they beat Pearl River 51-9 on Thursday. They'll get Coahoma before getting into the heart of their schedule.

Garden City beat ranked Fort Scott and they're back to No. 12. snow College has won a couple of games and are at 13. Jones County, still trying to recover from a horrible start to the season is at 14th. They get Pearl River on Saturday. Rounding out the top 15 is Copiah-Lincoln. The tough stretch is over and will get East Central on Thursday. For any chance at the MACJC playoffs, they'll need to win out.

ASA Miami beat Georgia Military in a bit of an upset on Saturday. ASA moved to 17th in the rankings. Georgia Military dropped from 10th to 16th.

Mesabi Range remains undefeated. Nassau stays at 19th and Highland moves to 20th with their 20-14 win over formerly ranked Iowa Central. Highland scored with two minutes left to stun the Tritons.

Fort Scott and Independence both are receiving votes this week. Fort Scott dropped out with their loss to Garden City. Independence was idle but they get No. 4 Butler this week. Fort Scott get a week off before hosting Ellsworth.

Iowa Central is fifth in total votes as they're on the outs looking in. Iowa Western, the preseason No. 2 team, isn't receiving any votes this week. Western gets Ellsworth, which should get them back to .500. Central hosts Garden City.