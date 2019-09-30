Hayden sophomore Tanner Newkirk has already established himself as one of Class 4A's premier distance runners, earning state medals in both cross country and track as a freshman.

But Newkirk took a major step on Saturday, emerging from a field of 315 runners to win the individual title in the Crimson division of the Rim Rock Classic at Rim Rock Farm with a personal-best 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 11.1 seconds.

Newkirk nipped Luke Byrne of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Wichita North's Michael Iyali, who finished second and third. Both were timed in 16:11.8, just seven-10ths of a second behind Newkirk.

"The kid from Wichita North really helped me because we paced each other and worked off of each other the entire race and I think that really helped,'' Newkirk said.

Byrne had a late lead before Newkirk was able to pass him and hold on for the victory.

"(Byrne) was a little bit ahead of us, but at the end of the race we started to make up some ground on him,'' Newkirk said. "I wanted to win really bad because it's Rim Rock.

"There was a really fast downhill at the end and I pulled it out.''

Newkirk's winning time was an improvement of more than 28 seconds over his previous personal-best time and would have been good for an eighth-place finish in the Gold division.

Shawnee Heights freshman Kory Sutton finished 20th in the Crimson division in a time of 16:53.8.

Seaman finished a city-best 10th in the Crimson team standings among 45 teams, led by senior Taegan Loy, who finished 34th 17:13.7.

Washburn Rural's boys finished third among 26 teams in the Gold division and was the top Kansas team.

Although Newkirk is still just getting started in his career, he acknowledged that Saturday was the race of his life so far.

"It definitely was,'' he said. "We did a really fast first mile and second mile and I felt good and ended up in a really good time.''

Senior Caleb Wright paced Rural with a 15th-place finish out of 182 runners (16:31.7), while sophomore Alex Holmes was 41st (16:58.2), senior Rylan Brown 46th (17:03.8) and senior Jordan Tremblay 49th (17:06.3).

Shawnee Heights senior Kylie Phillips finished 11th in the girls Crimson division in 20:12.4.

Washburn Rural freshmen Madeline Carter and Heidi Schieber finished 37th and 39th in the girls Gold division, clocking times of 20:26.0 and 20:31.8.

• Seaman will host its annual invitational meet Saturday at the Shawnee North Community Center (9 a.m. first race), with Shawnee Heights, Topeka High, Topeka West and Washburn Rural also scheduled to compete.

BOYS SOCCER

Highland Park will host Paola in a non-league match Tuesday (4 p.m.) while Shawnee Heights will host Kansas City-Turner in a United Kansas Conference game at the Bettis Family Sports Complex (6:15 p.m.).

On Thursday, Seaman will host Centennial League foe Highland Park (6:15 p.m.) and Shawnee Heights will host UKC foe Basehor-Linwood at the Bettis Complex (6:15 p.m.).

GIRLS TENNIS

Topeka West will host a pair of tournaments this week at Kossover Tennis Center, with its invitational at 3 p.m. Tuesday and its round-robin tourney at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Hayden will host a quadrangular at 3 p.m. Tuesday while Washburn Rural will host its all-comers tournament at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Kossover.

• The Centennial League tournament will be contested on Monday, Oct. 7, at Kossover while the United Kansas Conference tournament will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Leavenworth.

VOLLEYBALL

State-ranked city teams Hayden, Seaman and Washburn Rural will compete in a Tuesday triangular at Hayden (5 p.m.).

Topeka West will host a triangular against USD 501 foes Highland Park and Topeka High on Thursday (5 p.m.).

FOOTBALL

Hayden will host Class 3A district opponent Jefferson West on Friday in a battle of 4-0 teams.

In other Friday games involving city schools, Seaman will host Topeka High, Topeka West will host Washburn Rural, Shawnee Heights will host KC-Washington and Highland Park will travel to Junction City.

All games will kick off at 7 p.m.